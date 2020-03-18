Officials believe a body found by a hiker in District Township is a local resident who was last heard from in December.
The hiker discovered the mummified body in the woods Tuesday night, March 17, the Berks County coroner’s office said.
The remains were taken to the Reading Hospital morgue for an autopsy scheduled to be performed Thursday morning, March 19, by Dr. Neal A. Hoffman, a forensic pathologist, Chief Deputy Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said Wednesday.
The remains were found shortly before 7 p.m. in the extremely remote area in the first block of Long Lane. The hiker called 9-1-1.
State police responded and called for the coroner. Deputy Coroner Melissa Spuhler pronounced the person dead at 7:47 p.m.
Hollenbach said the body is believed to be that of a man who lived in the nearby area. The last known contact with that person was in December.
State police added Wednesday morning that the individual was known to live in the woods.
The death was not believed to be suspicious, Hollenbach said.