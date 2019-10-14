OLEY TOWNSHIP — The Oley Valley School District and the Oley Valley Community Education Foundation recently honored six distinguished alumni and distinguished service recipients during the 19th annual Alumni Awards Ceremony assembly and luncheon at the high school.
Recognized for Distinguished Service to the Oley Valley School District was Kelly B. (Cawley) Williamson, Class of 1995.
Receiving Distinguished Alumni Awards for achievement in their professions, humanitarian efforts, volunteerism and service in their communities were:
• Michele M. (Fegley) Beekman, Class of 1979
• Tina M. (Kegerise) Hess, Class of 1988
• G. Araminda Houp, Class of 1936
• David C. Roland, Class of 1980
• Dr. Joshua B. Williamson, Class of 1993