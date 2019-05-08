Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that 49 senior centers throughout the commonwealth will be the recipients of the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s 2018-19 Senior Community Center Grants, totaling $2 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The local senior centers receiving a grant are The Center at Spring Street, a program of Boyertown Area Multi-Service, Berks County, $33,316; TriCounty Active Adult Center, Montgomery County, $27,435; and Senior Adult Activity Center of Phoenixville, Chester County, $20,830.
“Senior community centers are vital to ensuring that older Pennsylvanians can age in place,” said Gov. Wolf. “These grants empower senior centers to modernize facilities, expand programming, and attract a new generation of participants.”
Senior centers have a wide variety of offerings that may include nutritious meal programs, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling, exercise programs and more.
“Pennsylvania has more than 500 senior community centers and they serve as an access point for older adults in need of services,” said Acting Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “This $2 million investment will benefit the senior population of today, and for generations to come.”
This announcement takes place during Older Americans Month, a time for the nation to pay tribute to older adults and their contributions to the country and their communities.
“The Pennsylvania Lottery is proud to be able to say that we remain the nation’s only lottery to dedicate all proceeds to programs that benefit older adults,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “We are excited that 49 senior centers will benefit from these funds. Since the very first ticket was sold in 1972, the Lottery has generated more than $29 billion for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians, while continuing to focus on and promote responsible gaming.”
For more information on senior community centers, visit aging.pa.gov/SCC.