Esbenshades, in Fleetwood, hosted Tiger Cubs from Pack 183 in Blandon to learn about plant care and to create planters to celebrate Mother’s Day. The Tiger Cubs are from two Dens, a boy Den that boasts eight boys in first grade and a girl Den with one girl, who is also in first grade. Since the Boy Scouts of America admitted female youth to their Family Scouting Program, girls have been participating in Scouting activities in separate dens using the same values-based program. The two Tiger Dens met at Esbenshades on Park Road in Fleetwood, where Carl Richard instructed the Cub Scouts on how to select plants to create an interesting planter and how to care for it.
Tiger Cubs find their green thumbs for Mother’s Day