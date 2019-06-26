A concert featuring The Launies will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Gring’s Mill amphitheater. An evening with the Launies is an experience rarely forgotten: driving instrumentals, emotional ballads and fascinating explanations to the music, all presented with respectful light-heartedness by a group of talented musicians who enjoy sharing their music. Formed in 1997 by Jamie O’Brien, a transplant from London, the Launies continue to delight audiences with their fascinating approach to celtic music: traditional songs and tunes played with a contemporary touch, and plenty of humor. The band has appeared far and wide at festivals and in concert, presenting fiddle and mandolin led Irish jigs and reels along with a wide variety of songs from Irish, Scottish, British and American sources. No rain date. Refreshments available. $5/car parking. www.launies.com
Our Paddle N' concert series continues from 4:30 to 6 p.m. with a trip along the Tulpehocken Creek, starting at the Stilling Basin at Blue Marsh Lake, and ending at Gring’s Mill Park. Along the way we will have the opportunity to see a variety of wildlife as well as learn a bit of local history. Our trip will end in the area of the Gring’s Mill amphitheater, where you will have the option of sticking around for some great Celtic music, courtesy of The Launies. All participants will have to provide their own transportation, however staff will be available to assist with pulling out your boats at Gring’s Mill and helping to carry them up to your car. If you do not have your own boat, you can rent one through Blue Marsh Outdoors, 610-488-5540, or www.bluemarshoutdoors.com. All participants are required to wear a Coast Guard approved lifejacket when on the water. Pre-registration required by July 5 by contacting 610-374-2944.
This program is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook and Instagram under Berks County Parks and Recreation. Gring’s Mill Recreation Area is located at 2083 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing.