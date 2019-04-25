Chestnut Knoll Personal Care and Memory Care offer “Parkinson’s Learn & Share,” which are free seminars that provide informative discussions by local experts to help support the health and wellness of those living with Parkinson’s disease. The next seminar is on Thursday, May 16, at 2 p.m. at Chestnut Knoll, 120 W. 5th St., Boyertown.
Join Chestnut Knoll and Andrew Harnish, PT, DPT, GCS, to learn more about evidence-based treatments and exercise routines. The discussion will focus on programs like Lee Silverman Voice Technique (LSVT), including LSVT-BIG, which uses exercise instructed by specially-trained therapists to help maintain larger movements, and Parkinson’s Wellness Recovery. You’ll also find out how activities such as tai chi and non-combat boxing are also helping to alleviate symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.
Harnish is the FOX Optimal Living Rehab director at Chestnut Knoll. He has a doctorate in physical therapy. He is also a board-certified geriatric clinical specialist; APTA credentialed clinical instructor; and LSVT-BIG therapist.
Seminars are held on the third Thursday of every other month. RSVPs appreciated; please call 610-473-8066.