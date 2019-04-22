SALT Performing Arts presents the musical "The Secret Garden," based on the 1911 beloved Victoria classic novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
This enchanting classic of children's literature is re-imagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and Marsha Norman, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of "'Night Mother." Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his invalid son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.
“For those familiar with the movie, the musical is a far more sophisticated take on the Burnett tale. The musical score and vocals of this cast are other-worldly,” comments Lauren McComas, president and artistic director of SALT Performing Arts. “For Secret Garden devotees, the richness of the story will come through beautifully as Mary peels away the layers of sadness that cover the house and the garden, showing us the life-changing power that one small girl can have when she inspires things to grow.”
Performances are Friday, May 10, at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 11, at 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m., Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m., Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m., Saturday, May 18, at 2 and 7 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at 3 p.m.
The cast: Mary Lennox: Molly Kent, Mary Lennox Understudy: Lorelei Miller, Archibold Craven: Kai Kasiguran, Lily: Emily Merow, Dickon: Logan Stommel, Martha: Celia Hernandez, Colin Craven: Jackson Ogden, Neville Craven:, Damon Vincenty, Rose: Alexandra Santo, Mrs. Medlock: Wendy Mirto, Fakir: Josh Calderon, Ayah: Bethanie Emery, Ben Weatherstaff/Major Holmes: Clem Mirto, Mrs. Winthrop/Claire Holmes: Laura Mikowychok, Major Shelley: Mikey Roman, Mrs. Shelley: Patty Haug, Captain Albert: AJ Tantala, Ian Shaw: Drew Kalkiewicz, Peter Wright: Tyler Urie, Alice: Heather Kalkiewicz, and Lieutenant: TJ McCarthy.
The show’s Production Team: Director, Catherine Ogden; Music Director, Michael Toolan; Stage, Manager/Choreographer, Elizabeth Tozer; Costume Designer, Karen Barnett; Props Master, Mikey Roman; Set/Lighting/Sound Design, Rob Merow; Marketing Director/House Manager, Judy Elliott; Producer, Lauren McComas.
Admission is $22 to $30 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets go to: https://www.saltpa.com/the-secret-garden.
SALT Performing Arts, Chester Springs, PA 19425 is organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes with a non-profit 501(c)(3) status.