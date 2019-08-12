HARRISBURG — State Sen. David G. Argall said he is on the hunt for ideas to attract the “several votes” needed to eliminate the school property tax in Pennsylvania.
And that's why the Schuylkill County Republican spoke with state Rep. Frank Ryan, a Lebanon County Republican, about his proposal, which includes taxing retirement income other than Social Security.
There's a lot more to Ryan's proposal, including a 59% boost in the tax paid on all earned income, and Argall said, “maybe half of Frank's bill makes sense.”
He said he expects to learn more about Ryan's proposal this week, but he's against part of it already.
“The taxing of retirement income is very, very unpopular with the people that I represent,” Argall said, adding that he was approached at a gas station about it and has received numerous calls.
“It has registered with the public, and not in a good way,” he said.
Argall also said last week that, in his discussions with other senators, he has found the popularity of eliminating school property taxes is “more of a regional issue than one of party politics.” And it's a popular idea in Berks and Schuylkill counties, he said.
The Senate Majority Policy Committee, which Argall leads, will meet to examine possible routes to eliminating the school property tax in a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Penn State York at the Pullo Center in York County.