A Stowe man accused of sexually assaulting a Boyertown teenager turned himself in, said Berks County detectives.
Ezekiel Outterbridge, 23, of Stowe, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, statutory sexual assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, corruption of minors and indecent assault, detectives said.
On May 18 at approximately 10 a.m., Outterbridge surrendered to the Berks County Detectives. He was accompanied by his attorney.
According to detectives:
Colebrookdale Police Department received a complaint on Feb. 4, 2019, that a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. The case was turned over to the county detectives.
The victim told detectives that she and Outterbridge had sexual intercourse on three separate occasions between July 2018 and November 2018 at a park in Pottstown, a wooded area in West Pottsgrove Township and a home in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County.
Detectives also discovered that Outterbridge sent sexually explicit photographs and videos to the victim’s cellphone.
Charges were filed Friday at District Judge Michael Hartman’s office. Hartman issued a warrant for Outterbridge’s arrest.