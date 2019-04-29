The Berks-Mont Business Association is hosting the 54th annual Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair on Saturday, June 8. The 2018 event was a huge success and 2019 is shaping up to be even bigger!
This year offers a full line up of entertainment, including live music by Kendal Conrad, Michael Kropp, Angela Evans Duo and the Boyertown Alumni Band and Boyertown Legionettes, as well as a DJ providing music throughout the day. A rock wall, zip line, bungie trampoline bounce, exotic animal show, street performers and many, many food options will round out the day’s offerings. Bring the whole family for a day of fun and entertainment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on East Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown. Vendor set-up begins at 8:30 a.m.
For foodies, there will be a wide variety of hometown favorites, food trucks, sweets and treats, a beer garden and an outdoor café with music at The Other Farm Brewing Company. The Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust will offer short jaunts on the north portion of track for $5 per person. For information on full ride excursions go to www.colebrookdalerailroad.com
Interested in being part of this excitement? Visit www.bmba.biz/pasf to register as a vendor or sponsor. For additional information about the day, visit the Philadelphia Avenue Street Fair Facebook page. See you at the Street Fair in downtown Boyertown on Saturday, June 8 — guaranteed fun and entertainment for the entire family! Rain date is June 9.
Thank you to the following sponsors: Platinum Sponsors: Chestnut Knoll Personal Care, Memory Care and At Home Services, Rob Theisen Financial Services Professional, New York Life, and Kim Welch RE/MAX Achievers Inc. and Frederick Living. Gold Sponsors: Patient First, Fleetwood Bank, The Goddard School, Saville’s Diner and Thrivent Financial. Silver Sponsors: Boyertown Rotary Club, Green Mt. Energy and Rita’s Water Ice.