Vinyl Groov kicks off the summer concert series with music that will have you dancing in the park on Sunday, June 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. in our Gring’s Mill Recreation Area’s amphitheater. Enjoy some Motown, Philly soul, Memphis funk and uptempo classic rock, with this charismatic band from Harrisburg.
This concert kicks off our Summer Arts in Berks Parks series, which features six concerts from June 9 through Aug. 4. Bring chairs or blankets, and a picnic supper to enjoy a summer evening in the park with some great music. Events will be held in the Gring’s Mill Recreation Area’s natural amphitheater, and the series also features one event each at the Berks County Heritage Center and in the bandshell at the Hamburg Borough Community Park.
All concerts start at 6 p.m.; with the family movie starting at 8 p.m.. Refreshments will be available from food trucks or concession stand at each event. Parking is just $5 per car.
Here is the complete list of the 2019 Summer Arts in Berks Parks series:
• Sunday, June 9, from 6 to 8 p.m., Concert: Vinyl Groov at the Gring’s Mill park, amphitheater
• Sunday, June 23, from 6-8 p.m., Concert: The Jersey Four Band at the Gring’s Mill park, amphitheater
• Sunday, July 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., Concert: The Sonic Tonic at the Hamburg Borough Community Park, bandshell
• Thursday, July 11, from 6 to 8 p.m., Concert: The Launies at Gring’s Mill park, amphitheater
• Sunday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Car Cruise ‘n Concert at the Berks County Heritage Center, field; Jeff Krick Sr’s Elvis Tribute Show from noon to 1:30 p.m.; Mitch and the Mood Swings from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., Concert: Rick K. and The Allnighters at Gring’s Mill park, amphitheater
Kids and their families will enjoy our “Movie Night in the Park” on Friday, Aug. 9, starting at 8 p.m. at the Gring’s Mill park amphitheater. Come early to pick your spot on the hill, and for some movie-themed games and activities from 6 to 8 p.m.. Food will be available, or bring your own picnic, chairs and blankets. Don’t forget a flashlight! Call for the title. Rain location: barn. Free admission and parking.
New for 2019: combine your love of paddling with an outdoor concert! Choose from a kayak trip down the Tulpehocken Creek, where you can enjoy the concert from the water or reserve a space on a Stand-up Paddleboard to try it out, paddling around the creek or floating around to the music. Paddle n’ Concerts start at 4:30 p.m. at Blue Marsh Lake’s stilling basin parking area, and will follow the creek down to Gring’s Mill’s amphitheater in time for the 6 p.m. concert, about 4½ miles. Bring your own kayak or rent one from Blue Marsh Outdoors. Pre-registration is required at 610-374-2944 one week before the concert date, spaces are limited and paddling experience is required. Available dates: June 9, June 23, July 11 and Aug. 4. Or try out Stand-up Paddleboarding with our SUP Float and Concert on June 9 and Aug. 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. or 7 to 8 p.m.. Cost is $10/person and pre-registration is required to AOPaddle.com or to 484-854-1271. Spaces are limited. Call 610-374-2944 for more information.
Concert goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bring along picnic suppers. Food trucks will be available at Gring’s Mill, and concession stands at the Berks County Heritage Center and Hamburg Borough Community Park. Any change in concert date due inclement weather will be announced on our website, www.countyofberks.com/parks; on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/berkscountyparks, and on WEEU 830 AM or call 610-374-8839 after 2 p.m. for our concert update.
This series is presented by the Berks County Parks and Recreation Department. For more information, call 610-374-2944, visit www.countyofberks.com/parks or find us on Facebook under “Berks County Parks and Recreation.”