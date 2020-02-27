Bob Wood's Sunday History Talks to resume March 15 at Studio B, Boyertown.
Sunday History Talks with Bob Wood will be held at 2 p.m. on the following Sundays.
March 15: New Findings on Log and Plank Houses in the Goschenhoppen Region. Oak logs were a primary building material for houses and other structures. There will be a discussion of methods and practices.
March 22: History of The Gilbertsville “Sale” of Zern’s. Bring your stories.
April 19: Garden Beds. The first German immigrants arrived in 1683 laying out garden beds in designs Europeans have used since Roman times.
April 26: Chickens. In the old days most every farm and many non-farm houses hosted a flock of these free ranging and self-sufficient fowl.
May 3: The Real Story of Mountain Mary and Powowing. There is not a particle of evidence to support so much of what has been written about Mountain Mary. A talk to disentangle the truth of the story.
May 24: Why our immigrant ancestors left 18th century Europe. Awful wars, bitter cold, starvation, taxes, religious persecution… and then it got worse.
