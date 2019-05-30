Safe Berks staff recently held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of our new playground. After more than a year of fundraising, planning and building, the playground recently opened. The children who reside at Safe Berks are enjoying this special, colorful and safe place for them to play.
Many volunteers and donors helped make this playground become a reality. Individuals and organizations who donated funding, materials or labor include:
• Reading Area Community College, 2018 RACCy Olympics
• Heaven’s Thunder Band and Thunder Outreach Ministries
• Tom McDevitt, volunteer
• Ecore, Lancaster
• Mike Shaak, inside sales manager at Ecore and volunteer
• Keller Williams Realty
• Albright Early Learning Center/Bright Horizons Early Education and Preschool
• Encompass Home Health, Reading
• Singer Equipment Company, Elverson
• American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), District Council 88
“We are so grateful to all the volunteers and donors who care about the children of Safe Berks, and who have helped us create this new playground,” said Mary Kay Bernosky, Esq., Safe Berks CEO. “Approximately 400 children stay at Safe Berks each year. Every child who stays here has survived profound trauma. They have witnessed or experienced violence in their home. They have been forced to flee from their home to seek shelter in an unfamiliar place; and live with people they don’t know. This playground gives children an opportunity to heal, and a chance to be children — playing, running, jumping, climbing, laughing and having fun.”
Safe Berks provides safe haven and support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Our advocacy and education programs increase awareness of oppression and promote the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Safe Berks services include a Safe House for adults and children who are in danger, a 24-hour Hotline and Text Line, individual and group counseling, legal services and advocacy, and educational programs. Safe Berks services are free, confidential, and available in English and Spanish, and will be translated into any other language needed.
Safe Berks served more than 4,000 clients in the last fiscal year. Our Safe House provided a haven to approximately 400 adults and 400 children in the last fiscal year. Our 24-Hour Hotline number is 844-789-SAFE, or text Safe Berks to 20121.