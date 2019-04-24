The Reading Symphony Orchestra presents Tosca on Saturday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Santander Performing Arts Center. The program features Puccini's most well-known arias, including Vissi d'arte and Recondita armonia, led by Music Director Andrew Constantine in collaboration with Berks Opera Company, the Reading Choral Society and Berks Youth Chorus.
Tosca tells the dramatic story of lovers Floria Tosca and Mario Cavaradossi in Rome in the year 1800. Caught up in a political movement and the schemes of the twisted Chief of Police Baron Scarpia, Tosca and Cavaradossi plan to escape Rome together.
"Tosca is about passion and drama, with one of the most intense acts in all of opera," said Constantine. "What a treat for Reading and the local organizations who are helping us bring this profound piece to life."
Cast: Toni Marie Palmertree as Tosca; Dominick Chenes as Cavaradossi, Joshuah Jeremiah as Scarpia; Jeremy Galyon as Angelott.i
Tickets for Tosca can be purchased at Ticketmaster, 610-373-7557, or tickets@readingsymphony.org.
Reading Musical Foundation and Marlin and Ginger Miller are sponsoring the concert, with John P. Feeney Funeral Home sponsoring the guest artists.
The next orchestra performance is Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert, a special movie event featuring Spielberg's classic adventure film with the orchestra performing the acclaimed soundtrack live on June 14.