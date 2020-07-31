Aug. 9
Outdoor Concert by Crow Hill: bluegrass gospel concert at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally, 7 to 8 p.m. Outdoor concert only. You can sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, please check www.buttervalleycc.org, our Facebook page, or call 610-845-2429 to see if canceled. Free will offering to help with future concerts.
Aug. 15
Friends of Boyertown Community Library Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks required. The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Aug. 16
A Cruise Through Boyertown: This year instead of hosting Cruise Night, Building a Better Boyertown hosts A Cruise Through Boyertown on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cars can join in anytime, any where along the posted route. Sponsored by Fred Beans Ford of Boyertown. Directions to be joined anywhere along the route: There is no start/stop point. Right one West Philadelphia Ave., Right on South Madison Street, Right on East Second Street, Right on South Walnut Street, Right on West Philadelphia Ave.
Aug. 17
Learning How to See: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by Peter Hewitt on how to transform what the camera captured into the mental visualization realized on location. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on our website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact at info@berksphotographic.com.
Aug. 31
The Art of Landscape Photography: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Berks Photographic Society workshop by guest speaker Kah-Wai Lin, MD, PhD. giving pro tips in seeing the unseen and crafting better images in landscape photography using lights to create visual emotion, using long exposure to create visual dynamism and more. Meeting held via Zoom. Details are in the member center on website. If not a member, refer to website for information on membership, https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, contact us at info@berksphotographic.com.
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Aug. 15: Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Teen Short Story Contest (Teens): Submit your short story for the library's summer writing contest. Stories should be up to 2,500 words (about 10 pages). Submissions should be double-spaced, Times New Roman 12pt (variations allowed if needed for the plot). Send as a PDF attachment to boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com. Entries must be received by Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
Build Your Story (Families: preschool to school age): Thursdays through Aug. 13. Using materials available at home try an activity that we will post. Have fun playing together!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. Miss Laura will provide instructions. For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Aug. 11 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom for infants to 18 months (pre-walking. Meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver. Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Children's Story Time: Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. Miss Laura will provide instructions. For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Aug. 18 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom for infants to 18 months (pre-walking). Caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in a variety of lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Children's Story Time: Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. For Zoom login , email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.