Nov. 14
Type 2 Diabetes Lecture: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing. Lecture on Type 2 Diabetes presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Livestreamed to Kissinger’s Church’s YouTube Channel or socially distanced in person.
Nov. 15
Oldies Concert: 4 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing with The Dave Reinwald Trio. Watch livestreamed on the Kissinger’s Church YouTube channel. Benefits Wounded Warrior Project. Mail donation to 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing PA 19610 or donate online at kissingerschurch.org.
Nov. 16
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Lisa and Tom Cuchara present their new program “Wabi-Sabi.” To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Nov. 18
‘Ask the Doctor’ about diabetes: 6 p.m. virtual event “Ask the Doctor” presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Final installment of the three-part “Ask the Doctor” featuring Dr. Edward B. Moore from Tower Health. RSVP to receive Zoom link and send any questions about the topic at least two days before to Ann Carr acarr@keystonevilla.com or call 610-385-2030. Free and open to the public.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman presents "Beauty in the Broken." To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of BCL will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
NaNoWriMo (Teens): Nov. 1 to 30, It’s National Novel Writing Month. Join our BCL Young Writers Group. Email boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com for your invite code.
Virtual Write Ins (Teens): Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.; Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. Join us for an hour of writing via Zoom. Email boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com to sign up, parent or guardian email must be provided for the Zoom link to be sent.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Wednesdays in November, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story! November’s book is “The Apple Pie Tree” by Zoe Hall. Pick up an activity kit at the library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pickup.
Family Literacy Challenge (ages 5-11): Nov. 1 to 30 on Beanstack, Family literacy describes parents and their children learning together. This challenge is to encourage your family to read and learn together. Go to berkslibraries.beanstack.org to sign up.
Turkey Bingo (ages 5-12): Nov. 1 to 30, Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at the library.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Letters to Santa Kit: Get in the holiday spirit and support the library. Purchase a Letter to Santa Kit for $15. Kit includes supplies to write a letter, reindeer food, a craft, and a special Santa Key. Bring the letter back to the library and place it in the North Pole mailbox. Provide a return address and receive a letter back from Santa! Kits will be available at the library on Nov. 2 to 24. Return letter by Dec. 5 to guarantee a response.
