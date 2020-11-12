Nov. 21
Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Friends of Boyertown Community Library will hold a book sale and donation acceptance day. There are books available to purchase for all ages. Masks and social distancing required. The sale is held in the lower level of the library.
Nov. 28
Poinsettia Sale: sponsored by Friends of Mifflin Community Library. Order by Nov. 28 at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. $8 for 6 inch pots of red, white, or red and white. Pickup is Dec. 5.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman presents "Beauty in the Broken." To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
NaNoWriMo (Teens): Nov. 1 to 30, It’s National Novel Writing Month. Join our BCL Young Writers Group. Email boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com for your invite code.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Wednesdays in November, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story! November’s book is “The Apple Pie Tree” by Zoe Hall. Pick up an activity kit at the library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pickup.
Family Literacy Challenge (ages 5-11): Nov. 1 to 30 on Beanstack, Family literacy describes parents and their children learning together. This challenge is to encourage your family to read and learn together. Go to berkslibraries.beanstack.org to sign up.
Turkey Bingo (ages 5-12): Nov. 1 to 30, Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at the library.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
Letters to Santa Kit: Get in the holiday spirit and support the library. Purchase a Letter to Santa Kit for $15. Kit includes supplies to write a letter, reindeer food, a craft, and a special Santa Key. Bring the letter back to the library and place it in the North Pole mailbox. Provide a return address and receive a letter back from Santa! Kits will be available at the library on Nov. 2 to 24. Return letter by Dec. 5 to guarantee a response.
