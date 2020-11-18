Nov. 27 & 28
Boyertown Christmas Station: 3 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at 64 S. Washington St., Boyertown. Sponsored by Colebrookdale Railroad and Jeff and Jamie Cascino. All proceeds go to The Boyertown Fountain. Event features two days of eating, drinking and holiday shopping at a mini market located in the parking lot of the Colebrookdale Railroad.
Nov. 28
Poinsettia Sale: sponsored by Friends of Mifflin Community Library. Order by Nov. 28 at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington. $8 for 6 inch pots of red, white, or red and white. Pickup is Dec. 5.
Nov. 30
Berks Photographic Society program: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom. Valerie Hoffman presents "Beauty in the Broken." To become a member, visit https://berksphotographic.org. To attend as a guest, email info@berksphotographic.com.
Dec. 2
Ask the Doctor about COVID-19: Keystone Villa Douglassville's free online presentation of “Ask the Doc” on Dec. 2, at noon. Dr. Robert Pearlstein, a geriatric physician affiliated with Suburban Geriatrics, will share the latest information to help protect yourself and others against COVID-19 and answer questions. This presentation is not intended for individual diagnosis. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, please consult your health care provider. RSVP to receive your Zoom link and send questions in advance to Ann Carr at acarr@keystonevilla.com or call 610-385-2030.
Dec. 5
Chillin' On Chestnut: 11 a.m. Santa and his friends will be arriving on a fire truck at Chestnut Street, Boyertown. Come early to write a letter to St. Nick at the YMCA table and then hop into line for your visit with Santa. There will be Santa's workshop, games, crafts, and activities provided by participating local churches and nonprofits. Enjoy holiday music provided by the Boyertown Alumni Band at the Christmas Tree. Hot dogs and hot chocolate courtesy of the Salvation Army. Questions or to be an event sponsor, contact the Building A Better Boyertown Office at 610-369-3054 or email at Manager@boyertownpa.org.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
NaNoWriMo (Teens): Nov. 1 to 30, It’s National Novel Writing Month. Join our BCL Young Writers Group. Email boyertownlibraryyouth@gmail.com for your invite code.
StoryWalk at Boyertown Park (all ages): Wednesdays in November, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. Enjoy a walk and a story! November’s book is “The Apple Pie Tree” by Zoe Hall. Pick up an activity kit at the library, ask at the desk or call 610-369-0496 for curbside pickup.
Family Literacy Challenge (ages 5-11): Nov. 1 to 30 on Beanstack, Family literacy describes parents and their children learning together. This challenge is to encourage your family to read and learn together. Go to berkslibraries.beanstack.org to sign up.
Turkey Bingo (ages 5-12): Nov. 1 to 30, Find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at the library.
Craft Packs (Adults, Teens, Kids): Check our Facebook Page or call 610-369-0496 to find out which crafts are available.
SUBMIT EVENTS
Send event listings 2 weeks in advance to lmitchell@berksmontnews.com.