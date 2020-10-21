Oct. 31
Owloween: 10 a.m. to noon at Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, Kempton. $5, $3 for members. Celebrate Halloween on the Mountain with creepy crawly cold-blooded creatures - slithery, slimy, lots of legs - and of course, owls! Event will be set up open-house style, with walk through stations. Registration required.
Nov. 5 & 7
Book Sale: at Mifflin Community Library, 6 Philadelphia Ave., Shillington, Nov. 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. $5 Bag Sale on Saturday. Indoors capacity limits will be monitored with browsing time limited to 30 minutes. Masks and social distancing required. Visit friendsofmcl@yahoo.com for further information.
Nov. 7
Annual Turkey Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at St. John Hill UCC Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Drive-thru take out. Purchase tickets pre-order until sold out by calling 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets available the day of the supper. All tickets $12. Take out orders only (no indoor dining). Dinner includes turkey with gravy, potato filling, "Hill Church" butter beans, corn, applesauce, chow chow, roll and butter. www.stjohnhillucc.org
Nov. 11
Veterans Grab and Go Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m. at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 180 Ben Franklin Highway East, Douglassville. Keystone Villa would like to show appreciation to military veterans with a complimentary chef-prepared breakfast sandwich and hash browns to go. Wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. In honor of your service to our country, you’ll also receive a free miniature flag. RSVP required by Nov. 4; call 610-385-5000.
Nov. 15
Oldies Concert: 4 p.m. at Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing with The Dave Reinwald Trio. Watch livestreamed on the Kissinger’s Church YouTube channel. Benefits Wounded Warrior Project. Mail donation to 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing PA 19610 or donate online at kissingerschurch.org.
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Children's Story Time: Oct. 29 at 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2+. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts as we sing and read together. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
