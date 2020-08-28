Sept. 5
Community Yard Sale, Bake Sale & Car Wash: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Butter Valley Community Church, 2600 Old Route 100, Bally. Lunch items available. Car wash by donation from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Benefits Missions. 610-845-2429. www.buttervalleycc.org
Sept. 12
Pain Hurts. Stress Kills presentation: 11 a.m. at Kissinger’s Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd, Wyomissing. Presented by Dr. Clorinda Forte Katz. Event will also be livestreamed to our YouTube channel.
Sept. 12
Oley Fire Company Drive-Thru Chicken BBQ Dinner and Homemade Soup Sale: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinner includes baked potato, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter. $11 per dinner Tickets strongly encouraged for the dinners. Purchase tickets on Facebook or call 484-256-8009. Homemade Soup Sale while supplies last.
Sept. 12
Joint Township Pull-In Movie on the Mountain Night: Join Upper Frederick, Upper Salford and Lower Frederick Twps. at a free showing of the movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at Spring Mount Ski Slope, Lower Lot, Spring Mount and Clemmers Mill Roads, Schwenksville. Car pull-in spaces limited to 125 cars. First come, first served. Gates open at 6 p.m. Movie starts at dusk. Waffle Cabin Ice cream truck available for purchasing cold treats. Rain date is Sept. 19. Sponsored in part by Victory Bank and Moments Real Estate. Call 610-754-6436 or visit www.upperfrederick.com for info.
Sept. 13
Elvis Tribute Concert featuring Jeff Krick, Sr.: 4 p.m. at Jim Dietrich Park, Muhlenberg Twp. Refreshments available for sale. Donations will be collected for Jeff. Event presented by Kissinger’s Church, Wyomissing.
Sept. 19
Amity Township Crime Watch Community Shredding Event: 9 a.m. to noon (rain or shine) at Redner's Warehouse Market parking lot in Douglassville. Open to residents and small businesses in area. Participants can watch their documents that contain sensitive or confidential information go right into the shredder on a mobile shredding truck via a closed circuit camera provided by ProShred Security of Paoli. 100% of documents are recycled. Donations help defray the cost of the shredding truck. Volunteers will be available to help you carry your boxes to the shredding truck. For more information, contact Susan at 610-385-3740 or visit www.amitytwpcrimewatch.org.
Sept. 27
Monocacy Hill Conservation Association annual membership meeting: 2 p.m. at Monocacy Hill Recreation Area, Geiger Road, Douglassville. Includes committee reports, election of Board of Directors, discussion of 2020 budget and planning for upcoming events.
AARP
All in-person AARP events canceled until the end of 2020: canceled events include all in-person AARP chapter meetings. AARP chapters play an important role in your lives and in your local community, so you should feel free to hold meetings via phone, Skype, or other ways of convening virtually, as allowed in the AARP chapter bylaws.
BOYERTOWN COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Participate in virtual programs: connect via Zoom links from the library website (https://www.berkslibraries.org/branch/boyertown) and from posts on the library Facebook page (@boyertownlibraryfan) and on Instagram (@boyertown.library & @boyertownlibraryyouth).
Weekly Photo Challenge (Teens): Each Monday we will share a photography opportunity, an idea for a creative challenge. Throughout the week, share your photo with #BCLphotochallenge via social media.
Saturday STEAM (all ages): Participate in Saturday STEAM activities from home. We will post on Facebook and Instagram a project idea to encourage exploration of science, technology, engineering, art, or math. Let us know what you discover!
EXETER COMMUNITY LIBRARY
Grab and Go Book & Craft Kit: Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for ages 5 and older. Curbside pickup, one book and craft per school-aged child as supplies last. Stop by to pick up a craft and a book for each child in the family. (Please note, books are juvenile chapter books.) No registration necessary.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 8 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 7.
Children's Story Time: Sept. 10 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 9.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 15 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 14.
Children's Story Time: Sept. 17 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom for ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 16.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 22 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Family Book Club: Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. via Zoom for children entering 3rd grade and up with parent/guardian. "The Year We Fell From Space" by Amy Sarig King. A virtual discussion via Zoom with the author. Pre-registration required to pick up book, receive Zoom invite, grab-and-go gift bag and to be entered for a chance to win the door prize. Email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us or call 610-406-9431 to register.
Children's Story Time: Sept. 24 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom ages 2 and older. Stories, songs, activities, and crafts. Select story times include materials for a free craft that may be picked up at the library at a later date. (Miss Laura will provide instructions.) For Zoom login information, email Laura Kauffman at sxtchild@berks.lib.pa.us by 5 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Baby Lapsits Story Time: Sept. 29 from 9:30 to 10 a.m. via Zoom for infants to age 18 months (pre-walking). Designed for meaningful one-on-one interaction between baby and caregiver, caregivers hold their babies in their laps while the librarian leads the group in lap songs, rhymes, and simple stories. For Zoom login information, email Laura Carson at lauracarson05@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sept. 28.