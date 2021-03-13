March 19
Hoagie Sale Benefit: Freshly made 8-inch hoagies at $6 each for Italian, turkey, or ham. Preorders only. Payments and orders due by March 19. To place an order, call 610-385-5002. Curbside pickup March 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Keystone Villa at Douglassville, 1180 Ben Franklin Highway East. Sale benefits the independent living community’s Daniel Boone High School Scholarship Fund, which is presented to two Boone seniors in June.
March 20
Free Drive-Thru Community Meal: noon to 1 p.m. St. Andrew UMC, 611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville. Follow the signs to the back of the church. Please wear masks.
March 20
Daniel Boone Optimist Club Easter Bunny Drive-Thru: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come to the Amity Community Park parking lot near the playground and wave to the Easter Bunny! You'll stay in your car, wave to the Easter Bunny, and receive a gift bag suitable for children ages 2-7. Gift bags are limited to the first 160 children. You can even turn around and take a selfie with the Easter Bunny in the background. Rain date is March 21.
March 20
Trinity Roast Beef Event: Take out only at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville. Roast beef, au jus, potato filling, pepper cabbage and a roll suitable size to make a sandwich. Dessert included will be cookies. $5 per dinner. Any questions and to pre-reserve, call 610-369-1281.
March 20
Pa. German Zammelaaf: March 20 to 27 on Pennsylvania German Zammelaaf Facebook page. Historian Lynn Otto presents "A Walk With Conrad Weiser." Doug Madenford and Chris LaRose present "Ask a PA Dutchman" March 20 at 1 p.m. (view video until March 27). Eppes fer Yunge (Something for Youth) includes crafts, activity, stories and songs. For more information, email zammelaaf@gmail.com.
March 21
Literatour Berks Author Zoom: 4 p.m. Family friendly! Author Brianna Caplan Sayres discusses her children's book “Asteroid Goldberg.” This program is held in cooperation with the Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks, Sinking Spring Public Library, and the PJ Library. To register, visit www.readingjewishcommunity.org/home/literatour.
March 24
Ask the pharmacist about COVID-19 vaccines: 1 p.m. via Zoom presented by Keystone Villa at Douglassville. Registered pharmacist Edmond J. Hudon III will talk about all things COVID-19 vaccine, including safety and distribution phases, tips to reduce discomfort from possible side effects. Call Tina at 610-385-5134 by March 23 to receive Zoom link.
Boyertown Historical Society
Flower Sale: Go to www.boyertownhistory.org for a link to order flowers, bulbs or seeds to be delivered directly to your door. Orders taken until April 1.
Easter Fundraiser
Tri-Valley Cheer Club Egg Your Yard: wake up Easter morning to a yard covered with candy-filled eggs. Club can hide, scatter eggs or add $8 to be placed in a basket and left on porch with note from Easter Bunny. VENMO payment preferred. Payment must be made in advance. Email tvcheerclub@gmail.com or call 302-530-3189. Cash Raffle drawing on April 10 live on Tri-Valley Cheer Club Facebook page. To get raffle find Tri-Valley Twister Cheerleader or email tvcheerclub@gmail.com. Four cash prizes will be awarded in the amount of $50 to $350.
The Center at Spring Street Boyertown
Community center for active adults 55 and over: offers activities and programs through Zoom. For more details and to register for activities or classes call Stacey Brennan at 610-367-2313 ext. 1.
Yoga: Tuesdays at 6 p.m. and Fridays at 9 a.m.
QiGong, Chair YOGA: Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m.
March 25: History Revisited with Darius, “English Revisited” at 9:30 a.m.
Boyertown Community Library
Easter Kits (ages 2-12): Available the month of March at circulation desk. $15 per kit including flower pot craft with materials, bookmarker, hot chocolate, candy, coupon for a free book at Book Sale, and surprise.
StoryWalk in the Library (all ages): March 1-31 inside library children's area. The book is “Ten Lucky Leprechauns” by Kathryn Heling and Deborah Hembrook. Pick up a craft at the desk to do at home. Geared for preschool ages but all welcome.
Fairytale Bingo (ages 3-12): March 1-31, find, read, do or eat these items to earn bingo. Pick up a sheet at library or download and print from this link at bit.ly/3dCIMGg./
4th annual Girl's Night Out Basket Raffle: March 19 at 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and March 20 at 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., hosted by The G.F.W.C. Pennsylvania Woman's Club of Boyertown at the library. Proceeds benefit Boyertown Library and other local organizations. Tickets cost $25, purchase at library at circulation desk.
Friends of BCL Book Sale & Donation Acceptance Day: March 20 at 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in lower level of library. Books for all ages. Masks and social distancing required.
Financial Peace University (adults 18+): 9-week online class starts March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Join virtual Financial Peace University class and learn to make a budget. Visit fpu.com/1132024.
