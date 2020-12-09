Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to www.trinitybech.com.
Dec. 20: continuing with in-house worship service 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Two ushers are needed for each service and one server is needed on Communion Sundays. A signup sheet is posted on the bulletin board in the Narthex, if you wish to volunteer. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Longest Night “A Service of Healing”: the holidays can have people feeling depressed, lonely, stressed out and/or anxious for a variety of reasons. If you are experiencing a difficult time dealing with the upcoming holidays, for whatever reason, please consider joining us for a worship service of healing on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. We invite you to this service to be released from these feelings, to know that you are not alone and to help you put Joy & Light back in to your holidays.
Youth are baking Christmas cookies: Dec. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cookies are $4 a dozen and available in chocolate chip, peanut butter, and sugar. There is a sign-up sheet to place your order in the narthex. You can also call Jenn MacDonald at 267-664-3394 or the church office at 610-369-1281 to place an order. Deadline for ordering is Dec. 18. Cookies orders will be available for pick-up on Dec. 20. We will deliver if necessary.
Christmas Eve services: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. with a maximum attendance in the sanctuary of 50 at each service. We can accommodate an additional 20 people with overflow seating in the narthex. We can also accommodate further overflow in the Parish Hall, where we can stream the service through our digital projector. Please call the church office at 610-369-1281 and make a reservation if you wish to attend. The 8 p.m. service will be live streamed on Facebook.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. Donate used sporting equipment (used cleats, balls, pads, guards) to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: There will be no hoagie sale in December and will resume in January.
Need a ride: volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments and such for those who need a ride. Please call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 20: Good Shepherd will conclude its Advent season as we continue to worship online. Christmas Eve Services will be available online. For information to register for In-Person Christmas Eve Services, please see the church website or call the church office at 610-367-2842. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and will then be posted later in the day for viewing. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary.
Christmas Eve Worship: view online as well as services held in the parking lot at 3, 7 and 10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day Worship: live streamed at 10:30 a.m. and a take-out meal available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 20: Worship 9:30 a.m. at Calvary UCC, led by Meagan McLeod. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC as Calvary UCC continues shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC.
Christmas Eve Holy Communion Worship: join us at Calvary UCC for 4 p.m. (Rev Elmer Reinhold) or at Pennsburg UCC for the 7 p.m. (Rev. Daniel Moser) service. Both services will be Holy Communion Worship Services.
Dec. 27: Pennsburg UCC will host worship at 9:30 a.m.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 20: worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Fourth Sunday of Advent at our Holy Communion worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Nancy Fioriglio. Confirmation class will have their class at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Dec. 23: Handbell rehearsal will be at 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter.
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve services at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. with each service being a limited number of people. You must call the church office (610-845-2583) to register for a service with the total number planning on attending by Dec. 22 by 1 p.m. Both services will have communion and the 9 p.m. will be a candlelight service as well. The office will be closed on Dec. 24, but answering machine and mail will be checked. The office will also be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Wishing the community a very Merry Christmas!
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound. Find us on Facebook and at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that, based on a recommendation from the bishop of the Southeast PA Synod, all services will be livestreamed only as of Nov. 29, until further notice.
Dec. 20: is the fourth Sunday in Advent. In Luke 1:26-38, we remember the story of the angel appearing to Mary. And he came to her and said, "Greetings, favored one! The Lord is with you."
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: closed based on the recommendation of the bishop of the Southeastern PA Synod, due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic. The Clothing Rack will be closed until further notice.