Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 9: we worship together but still maintain social distancing, on this the Tenth Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Diane Houck.
Guideline: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Aug. 10: The Worship and Music committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Aug. 11: September Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the office by Aug. 11. At 9 a.m. in the social hall, so we can social distance, we will be holding quilt tying. Then at 11:30 a.m. participants are invited to stay for the Ladies Lunch which will be held in the social hall. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a Finance meeting in the Welcome Center.
Aug. 13 & 14: The office will be closed but phone messages and mail will be checked each day.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Aug. 9: join our worship at 9:30 a.m. via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion. Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream. Sunday is the tenth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Romans 10:5-15, about hearing and confessing the word of faith. “The word is near you, on your lips and in your heart.”
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15, as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: Open for donations on Aug. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month shoppers are welcome form 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!!
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Aug. 9: We are continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation.
Contact: Any questions, please contact the church office at 610-369-1281. Trinity Church Office has a new email address, trinitybech@outlook.com and
Pastor Gene’s email address is pastorzaiser@outlook.com. Please discontinue using the Windstream address. (Note, this is a new email address, so if you emailed the church office and are waiting for a reply, please check your SPAM folder). The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment, including used cleats, balls, pads, guards, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Aug. 9: Good Shepherd will continue its series “God Reveals…” as we continue to worship online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Inspirational Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.