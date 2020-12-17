Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Worship services at Christ Lutheran Church: have been canceled on Dec. 27, as well as Sunday, Jan. 3. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
The office will be closed: Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, but answering machine, email and mail will be checked daily. The office will reopen on Dec. 31 for normal hours. Then on Jan. 1, the office will be closed to observe New Year’s Day.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: worship with us via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please visit www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that, based on a recommendation from the bishop of the Southeast PA Synod, all services will be livestreamed only as of Nov. 29, until further notice.
Christmas Eve: Join us at St. Luke via Facebook at 3 p.m. for Christmas Eve Service! On Christmas Eve at 7 p.m., we plan to be outdoors, in person.
Christmas Day: we’ll celebrate with a 9:30 special presentation on Facebook.
Sunday’s service: will be on Facebook at 9:30 a.m., featuring our wonderful catechism students.
Jan. 3: we’ll worship with a service of lessons and carols at 9:30 a.m. Again, services are on Facebook.
Community Clothing Rack: is closed based on the recommendation of the bishop of the Southeastern PA Synod, due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic. The Clothing Rack will be closed until further notice.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity Lutheran Church would like to wish everyone a Blessed & Merry Christmas!
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
In-house worship service: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m. We have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Christmas Eve services: 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. with a maximum attendance in the sanctuary of 50 at each service. We can accommodate an additional 20 people with overflow seating in the narthex. We can also accommodate further overflow in the Parish Hall, where we can stream the service through our digital projector. Please call the church office at 610-369-1281 and make a reservation if you wish to attend. The 3 p.m. service will be live-streamed on Facebook.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. Donate used sporting equipment (used cleats, balls, pads, guards) to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Need a ride: volunteers provide transportation to medical appointments for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Dec. 24: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us at Calvary UCC at 4 p.m. with Rev. Elmer Reinhold leading Christmas Eve Holy Communion Worship. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC.
Dec. 27: Pennsburg UCC (775 Main Street, Pennsburg) will host Worship with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru, Take-out Meal: every Saturday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary.
Christmas Eve: worship available to view online as well as services held in the parking lot at 3, 7 and 10:30 p.m.
Christmas Day: worship live streamed at 10:30 a.m. and a take-out meal available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For updates and further details: check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 27: Good Shepherd will feature a Service of Lessons and Carols as we continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.