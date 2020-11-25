Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Dec. 6: Good Shepherd will continue its Advent season as we continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Inspirational Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: Beginning Nov. 29 we will pause in-person worship. Worship will live stream on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and will then be posted later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meals: every Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary.
For updates and further details: check the website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. Sundays via live stream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page or at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Note that, based on a recommendation from the bishop of the Southeast PA Synod, all services will be live streamed only as of Nov. 29, and until further notice.
Dec. 6: is the second Sunday in Advent. In Mark 1:1-8, we see John appear from the wilderness. “The one who is more powerful than I is coming after me; I am not worthy to stoop down and untie the thong of his sandals. 8I have baptized you with water; but he will baptize you with the Holy Spirit.”
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: note that the Community Clothing Rack closed on Nov. 22, based on the recommendation of the bishop of the Southeastern PA Synod, due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic. The Clothing Rack will be closed until further notice.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Worship: we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC. Join us on Facebook at Calvary United Church of Christ-Barto. Every day we will have a post of inspiration. This may be a prayer, quote or something else.
Dec. 6: Worship will be held at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Antonio Villareal leading us in worship.
Dec. 13: worship at Pennsburg UCC at 9:30 a.m. led by Rev. Antonio Villareal.
Dec. 20: Calvary will host worship with Meagan McLeod leading worship, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Christmas Eve Holy Communion Worship: join us at Calvary UCC at 4 p.m. (Rev Elmer Reinhold) or at Pennsburg UCC for the 7 p.m. (Rev. Daniel Moser) service. Both services will be Holy Communion Worship Services. Sunday
Dec. 27: Pennsburg UCC will host worship at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Rebecca Stephens leading.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Dec. 6: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Second Sunday of Advent beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service of Holy Communion and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Terry Flicker and Greeter Sue Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class from 4 to 6 p.m., location TBD. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Dec. 8: if you plan on attending the Lutheran Ladies Lunch, let Sue Hoffman know your lunch order from Main Street Pub by Dec. 7. On Dec. 8, the ladies will meet in the social hall at noon for the Lutheran Ladies Lunch.
Dec. 9: Handbell rehearsal will be at 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter.