Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 17: Christ Lutheran Church will resume in person worship on the Second Sunday after Epiphany at 9 a.m. Supply Pastor, Pr. Susan Sosnin will be leading this Holy Communion worship service and presenting the sermon. Those ministering are Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister Sue Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Jan. 18: The church office will be closed to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Jan. 19: Tentatively on Jan. 19 beginning at 9:30 a.m., the Quilt Tying group will meet in the social hall, wearing masks, to tie quilts. Then at 11:30 a.m., the Lutheran Ladies Lunch will be held in the social hall, so that we are able to social distance.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Jan. 17: Good Shepherd will continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing: please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice.
Jan. 17: is the second Sunday in Epiphany. The sermon text for the day is Psalm 139: 1-6, 13-18. In this text we remember that “You have searched me out and known me.” We will also have a service for the Week of Christian Unity. Join us on Facebook for the livestreaming of the 9:30, a.m. service, or on 91.3 FM. stlukegilbertsville.org
Community Clothing Rack: opened on Jan. 13 for Clothing Drop Off, and will be open on Jan. 20 and 27 for “shopping!” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru Take-out Meal: every Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.