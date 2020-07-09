St. Paul’s UCC & St. Mark’s Lutheran, Birdsboro
Vacation Bible School: St. Paul's UCC and St. Mark's Lutheran Church, both of Birdsboro will hold a Vacation Bible School, Aug. 2 to 6 at St Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. The program will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m. The Bible school will be held outdoors and will be using COVID-19 precautions. Registration will be limited to 50 participants on a first come first served basis. Please register by July 19. For questions or to register, call St. Mark's at 610-582-8167.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
July 19: Good Shepherd will continue our Parables & Growth series as we and continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Returned to in-house worship service: two services, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We will also continue to livestream our services at 10:30 a.m. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation, we can only accommodate 25. We are also looking for two volunteers for each service, to assist Ruth Reinhard, to sanitize the sanctuary before and after the services. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office.
Vacation Bible School “Treasure Cove:” July 27 to 31, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. held outside. Registration is limited to 18 students, open to children 4 years old to 5th grade. Participants must wear masks. You must pre-register by July 22. Complete registration form or call the church office. There will be no closing program. Since we are in the early stages of planning, we do not have all the details in place. Please watch for more up-to-date information in the coming weeks.
Church Office Door now has a Mail Slot: if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Operation Christmas Child Project: collecting items throughout the year. Theme for this year is “Just One More”. A box is provided to leave your items in the Narthex. Any questions, please see Kathy Kuser.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
Need a ride: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion! Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Seventh Sunday after Pentecost: the gospel lesson from Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43 about the parable of the weeds. Having both weeds and wheat within us, we place our hope in the promises of God.
Wednesday evenings: join us at 7:15, as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month shoppers are welcome 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Sorry, restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
July 19: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Seventh Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Those ministering at this service are Lector; Terry Flicker and Assistant Minister is open.
Guideline: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home. The deadline for the submission for Endowment Request Grant Proposals is on Sunday. Please place them in the Endowment mailbox.
July 21: Endowment committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
All events have been temporarily canceled: This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed. Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page. For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Free Vacation Bible School To-Go Boxes available: visit website to sign up for yours!
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville)
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service: July 19 at 6:30 p.m. John L. Ruth, a leading historian, author and speaker who has contributed significantly to the understanding of Mennonite history, faith and culture over several decades, will speak on “Good News from Old Amsterdam”. He will talk about a large, carefully cataloged deposit of correspondence from the years of 1616-1784 that relates to the experience of the Mennonites from Switzerland and Germany who founded the Lancaster Mennonite community. Please bring a lawn chair and the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. Contact Grace at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459 for info, directions.