St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Events: Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Worship: Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In-house worship service return: services at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We will also continue to livestream our services at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. Starting Sunday, Aug. 2, we will worship at 9 a.m., accommodating 50 people. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation. We will also continue to livestream our service. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office.
Trinity Church Office has a new Email Address: trinitybech@outlook.com Pastor Gene’s email address is pastorzaiser @outlook.com Please discontinue using the Windstream address.
Church Office Door Mail Slot: if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so in the church door mail slot.
Operation Christmas Child Project: a box is provided to leave your items in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon, supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion! Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Aug. 2: ninth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 14:13-21 about Christ feeding the five thousand. As we share the bread of life, we go out to give ourselves away as bread for the hungry. We will celebrate Holy Communion. We look forward to “bringing our own elements” to celebrate communion.
Aug. 2: we look forward to dedicating our new digital piano. The piano was purchased with Memorial Fund monies, given in memory of June Levengood. The piano arrived in time to be used for our outdoor worship services!
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On Aug. 6 the Clothing Rack will be open 9 a.m. to noon for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, and, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Aug. 2: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Ninth Sunday after Pentecost our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service. The 2020 Confirmation Class will present their Faith Statements during the sermon time. Then at 10:15 a.m., the 2020 Confirmation class will be confirmed during a service with parents, mentors and teachers. The students being confirmed are Lindsey Brown, Evan Fluke, Hunter Hoffman, Samantha Johns and Rebecca Sandoval. Those ministering at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Terry Flicker and the 10:15 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Denise Hoffman.
Attendance Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times. Enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Aug. 2: The 2021 Budget requests are due to the Finance committee by Sunday, Aug. 2.
Aug. 3: The Property Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.