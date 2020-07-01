Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sunday, July 12, Good Shepherd will continue our Parables & Growth series as we and continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
We invite you to worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost on Sunday, July 12, at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Those ministering at this service are Lector/Assistant Minister: Diane Houck.
Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Communion, sharing of the peace, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
August Niantic News newsletter articles are due into the church office by July 14. Quilt Tying will be held on July 14 at 9 a.m., in the social hall so that we can maintain social distancing and wearing a mask is a must. The quilt tying will be followed by the Ladies Lunch that will be held in the backyard of member, Kay Barr. They will be ordering food from Alfredo’s in Bally, so place your order with Sue Hoffman by July 13.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
We have returned to in-house worship service, with two services, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We will also continue to livestream our services at 10:30 a.m. If you wish to worship in-house, please call the church office and make a reservation, we can only accommodate 25. We are also looking for two volunteers for each service, to assist Ruth Reinhard, to sanitize the sanctuary before and after the services. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office.
Church Council will meet on July 14 at 7 p.m. All members please make plans to attend.
Vacation Bible School “Treasure Cove” will be July 27 to 31 from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. It will be held outside, registration is limited to 18 students, open to children 4 years old –5th grade. Participants must wear masks. You must pre-register by July 22. (Complete registration form or call the church office). There will be no closing program. Since we are in the early stages of planning, we do not have all the details in place. Please watch for more up-to-date information in the coming weeks.
The Church Office Door now has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
You may sponsor Altar Flowers, $28.50 for one vase and $57 for 2 vases, please contact Mary Snyder. When sponsoring flowers, please use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, please let Mary Snyder or the church office know. You may also sponsor the bulletins for $15 per week, this helps off set the cost of printing them.
Operation Christmas Child Project: We will be collecting items throughout the year for the Operation Christmas Child Project. Their theme for this year is “Just One More”. As you are doing your daily shopping, think about children who are less fortunate and pick up an item for them. A box is provided to leave your items in the Narthex. Any questions, please see Kathy Kuser.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons are available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Need a ride? We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion! Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Sunday is the sixth Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 13:1-9, 18-23 about the parable of the sower and the seed. But as for what was sown on good soil, this is the one who hears the word and understands it, who indeed bears fruit and yields, in one case a hundredfold, in another sixty, and in another thirty.”
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: Beginning July 8, on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Sorry, restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!!
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together! We’ll continue to get through this! Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Free Vacation Bible School To-Go Boxes available. Visit our website to sign up for yours.
Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page. For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Huff’s Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis (Hereford Township)
Worship will be held weekly with one service at 10:30 a.m. in Huff’s Church Park rain or shine. If you are able, please see our website www.huffschurch.com to view guidelines to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.
St. Paul’s UCC & St. Mark’s Lutheran, Birdsboro
Vacation Bible School: St. Paul's UCC and St. Mark's Lutheran Church, both of Birdsboro will hold a Vacation Bible School, Aug. 2 to 6 at St Mark's Lutheran Church, 5 Brooke Manor, Birdsboro. The program will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m. The Bible school will be held outdoors and will be using COVID-19 precautions. Registration will be limited to 50 participants on a first come first served basis. Please register by July 19. For questions or to register, call St. Mark's at 610-582-8167.
Butter Valley Community Church
2600 Old Route 100, Bally
Outdoor Concert by the Werner Family Band: performing Bluegrass Gospel at Butter Valley Community Church on July 12 from 7 to 8 p.m. Outdoor only. You can sit in your car or bring a chair and sit outside. If weather is in question, please check www.buttervalleycc.org, our Facebook page or call 610-845-2429 to see if canceled. Free will offering to support missions.
Mini Outdoor Vacation Bible School: July 13-15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. For children in Pre-K to those entering 6th grade in the fall. For more information, call 610-845-2429 or www.buttervalleycc.org
1855 Allegheny Mennonite Meetinghouse
39 Horning Road, Mohnton (near Alleghenyville)
Outdoor Historical and Inspirational Service will be held on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. John L. Ruth, a leading historian, author and speaker who has contributed significantly to the understanding of Mennonite history, faith and culture over several decades, will speak on “Good News from Old Amsterdam”. He will talk about a large, carefully cataloged deposit of correspondence from the years of 1616-1784 that relates to the experience of the Mennonites from Switzerland and Germany who founded the Lancaster Mennonite community. Please bring a lawn chair and the Church and Sunday School Hymnal. For confirmation of the event, more information, or directions, contact Grace at jgsen@windstream.net or 717-278-8459.