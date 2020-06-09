Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
On Sunday, June 21, Good Shepherd will continue to worship online. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave.,Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed.
Vacation Bible School FREE To-Go Boxes will be available in July! Visit our website to sign up for yours.
Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page. For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.