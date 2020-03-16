NOTE: At press time, these events were scheduled to be held but that may change as we continue to receive reports of canceled events in response to coronavirus concerns.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Closed: All events have been canceled through March 28. This includes the Saturday evening meal and worship services. The office will also remain closed. Please call 610-369-1024 and leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Huff’s Union Church
540 Conrad Road, Alburtis
Oyster Pie Sale: has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Saint Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
March 22: The Rev. Paul Chapman will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and 10:15 a.m. worship services. Members participating in the 8 a.m. worship service are Craig and Peggy Brendlinger, Greeters; and Charlotte Christman, Assisting Minister. Members participating in the 10:15 a.m. worship service are Nelson Swartley, Head Usher; Marty Jordan, Mike Way, Greeters; Jerry Jordan, Reader; and Alaina Gehringer, Acolyte.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
March 22: Pastor Matthew Hoover will deliver the message at the 7:45 a.m. and 10:20 a.m. services for the 4th Sunday in Lent (nursery available at second service); all welcome. Town Hall Meeting at 11:30 a.m.; all welcome. Christian Journeys in Chapel at 7 p.m.; all welcome.
Monday: Boy Scouts 7 p.m.
Tuesday: Walnut Woods Communion at 9:30 a.m.; all welcome.
Wednesday: Shepherd’s Café from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. all welcome for a hot lunch and pay as you are able (last meal for 2020). Lenten Dinner and Study at 6:30 p.m.; all welcome. Senior Choir Rehearsal at 7:45 p.m.
Thursday: LeLeche Meeting 10 a.m.; Chestnut Knoll Communion 1 p.m.; all welcome.
Music program: Cherub, Youth & Senior Choir, Cantata Choir, Orchestra and Handbells; all welcome.
Groups who meet regularly: Youth, Relay for Life Teams, Le Leche and multiple quilting groups; call the office at 610-367-2842 for more information.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
March 22: Fourth Sunday in Lent with worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon for the morning. Before the worship service (8:30 a.m.) and immediately following (10:15 a.m.), you are invited to join in Coffee & Conversation in the Welcome Center. Adult Sunday School will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the parlor. Confirmation will be held at 10:15 a.m. in room I. Those ministering at this service are Acolyte; Izabel Sandoval, Lector: Rebecca Sandoval, Assistant Minister: OPEN and Ushers/Greeters; Terry Flicker and Mike Appold.
March 24: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. for their monthly meeting.
March 25: Handbell choir will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Senior Choir rehearsing at 7:30 p.m.
March 26: Girl Scouts will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the social hall.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
March 22: 4th Sunday in Lent 9 a.m. Sunday School, 10:15 a.m. Worship Service. Worship Assistants will be Greeters Cathy Yoder and Karen Irey; Ushers Randy Kehl, Cathy Yoder, Kay McGowan; Acolyte Logan Heimbach; Lector Oscar Smith; Nursery Heidi Yescavage. Mother/Daughter Banquet Committee Pre-Planning Meeting following worship.
March 23: 6:30 p.m. Scouts
March 24: 6:30 p.m. Cub Scouts
March 25: 6 p.m. Soup Supper, 6:15 p.m. Frist Communion Class, 7 p.m. Holden Evening Prayer Service, Senior Choir practice to follow.
March 26: 6:30 p.m. TLC Stitchers
Soup suppers: 6 p.m. each Wednesday during lent prior to the 7 p.m. Worship Service.
Oley Cluster Lenten Bible study, Bread, Bowl, and Bible: March 15, 22 and 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. This year’s theme will be the Plagues of Egypt led by Pastor Chris deForest.
Homemade Easter Candy: $12 per pound, $6 per half pound for peanut butter, coconut crème and butter crème (Milk Chocolate or Dark Chocolate). Orders are due by March 22 and will be ready the week of March 29. See Maddy Wyda for any questions.
Roast Beef Dinner: scheduled for March 28 has been cancelled due to the on-going health crisis.
Baseball Outing: This year’s Reading Phillies Game will be held on July 25. $33 per person includes the All You Can Eat Buffet.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sale: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store.
Collecting items for Operation Christmas Child Project: theme for this year, is “Just One More”. As you are doing your daily shopping, think about children who are less fortunate and pick up an item for them. A box is provided in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Adult Bible Study group to discuss the readings of the day. We’ll gather for worship at 9:30 a.m. for the fourth Sunday in Lent. We’ll continue our Lenten journey as we focus on the following verse from John 9:11 - “He answered: “The man called Jesus made mud, spread it on my eyes, and said to me, ‘Go to Siloam and wash.’ “Then I went and washed and received my sight.” We’ll celebrate communion. JAM (Jesus and Me) will be held for children during the worship service, following the Time for Children. The Adult Forum will meet following worship. Sunday is also the final day to order Easter flowers.
Tuesday: Cherub Choir will meet at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Evangelism Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Staff meeting will be held at 10 p.m. Soup Supper will be held in Memorial Hall 6 to 7 p.m. Handbell Choir will practice from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The midweek Lenten Services, using Holden Evening Prayer, will begin at 7:15 p.m. Senior Choir will rehearse after the close of the worship service.
Community Clothing Rack: open for shopping on Wednesday 1 to 4 p.m.