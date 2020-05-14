Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Please join us for Sunday Worship Service at 10:15 a.m., as we will continue to livestream our services on Facebook.
Due to the coronavirus, upcoming events have been canceled: Community Day on May 30 and Music Celebration on June 7.
Calling All Graduates: Graduation this year may look different for graduates everywhere. We would still like to recognize those who are reaching this milestone in their lives during these unusual times. Please call the church office and let us know of any members, friends or loved ones who are graduating from high school, college, graduate school, basic training or any other academic or career training program, so that we can celebrate their accomplishments with them.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons are available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
Need a ride? We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
We invite you to join us for worship at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org
Sunday is the seventh Sunday of Easter, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from John 17 where Jesus prays for the Father’s protection on the believers and for their life in the world. “All mine are yours, and yours are mine; and I have been glorified in them.” John17:10
A “virtual coffee hour” follows the service, beginning at 10:30.
On Wednesday evenings, we invite you to join us at 7:15, as we livestream “Prayers, Psalms, and Song.” You can find us at stlukegilbertsville.org This week’s psalm is Psalm 99.
Our weekly activities, meetings, and rehearsals are cancelled. Also, the Community Clothing Rack is closed, in accordance with the requests of the governor. We are practicing lots of hand washing and social distancing!
Pick up your phone, and call a loved one, or a friend you haven’t talked with in awhile and pray together!!
Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, please call 610-367-9738.
Welcome to May, and Spring! St. Luke Church welcomes you! Please join us as we celebrate and share the many gifts we’ve been given, as well as those we give.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Due to the coronavirus, all events have been temporarily canceled. This includes our Saturday evening meal and worship services. Our office will also remain closed. Join us online for worship and messages on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). For updates, please check our website (stjohnsboyertown.org) or call 610-369-1024. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.