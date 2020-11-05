Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Huff’s Church returns to worship in the sanctuary. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Online services will continue on the Huff's Union Church Facebook page and at www.huffschurch.com.
St. Catharine’s Parish, Mt. Penn
Hearts Come Home at Christmas seminar: Nov. 21 from 1 to 3 p.m. at St. Catharine’s Parish Meeting Room, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mt. Penn, 19606. Seminar for those who have experienced a loss to explore uplifting ways to heal, honor, and remember their forever-love. Registration required at 610-370-1174.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Nov. 21: Annual Holiday Bazaar, Bake Sale, Indoor Flea Market and Basket Raffle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. calvaryucc@gmail.com, www.calvaryuccbarto.com
Dec. 5: Free Community To-Go Meal and Coat Give-Away from noon to 1 p.m., Calvaryucc@gmail.com, www.calvaryuccbarto.com
Worship Schedule:
Nov. 15: Worship at Pennsburg UCC, Pennsburg & Facebook Live 9:30 a.m. with worship leader Rev. Martha Kriebel.
Nov. 22: worship at Calvary UCC, Barto & Facebook Live 9:30 a.m. with worship leader Rev Elmer Reinhold.
Nov. 29: First Sunday of Advent Service of Holy Communion at Pennsburg UCC, Pennsburg & Facebook Live 9:30 a.m. with worship leader Rev. Jane Kropa.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Worship: continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Candy Sale: Trinity is selling raisin and peanut in milk chocolate. Clusters will be $10 per pound.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) If you need a shoe box or have any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Please include the “How to Pack A Shoebox” Insert along with a check for $9. Filled boxes must be returned to church by Nov. 15. Thank you for your support!
Trinity Newsletter: find the newsletter in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. Donate used cleats, balls, pads, guards to In Ian’s Boots to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Need a ride: volunteers in the congregation provide transportation to medical appointments and such. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 15: Good Shepherd will continue its series “Building the Kingdom” as we continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday via livestream video from St. Luke at Facebook page and at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. For those worshipping with us, enter through the two main center doors, and follow the ushers, as they will lead you to your seat. Masks and physical distancing are required. Should you not have a mask, we have some available!!
Nov. 15: is the 24th Sunday after Pentecost, and the gospel for the day is Matthew 25: 14-20. In this gospel, we remember the story of the slaves entrusted with talents. Holy Communion will be celebrated, in one kind only.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m., as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 15: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this 24th Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Nancy Fioriglio. The Confirmation class will have their class beginning at 9:45 a.m. in the social hall. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Nov. 18: Handbell rehearsal will be 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: Worship Celebration with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Please visit our website for guidelines. Reservations are required in order to maintain safety. Please register by calling 610-369-1024 or at stjohnsboyertown.org. Worship will be live streamed on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) at 9:30 and will then be posted later in the day for viewing.
Free meals: held on Saturday evenings starting Nov. 14 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. as a drive through pick up.
For updates and further details: check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.