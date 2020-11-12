Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Nov. 22: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for Worship at 9:30 a.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Elmer Reinhold leading us in Worship. All are welcome and wanted at Calvary and Pennsburg UCC!
Nov. 21: Annual Holiday Bazaar, Bake Sale, Basket Raffle and Indoor Flea Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All of our Crafter Tables are currently sold out. Kindly contact the church office with any questions 610-652-5023, email calvaryucc@gmail.com or visit www.calvaryuccbarto.com. Please observe social distancing and wear your mask inside our building. All are welcome!
Join us on Facebook: Everyday we will have a post of inspiration! This may be a prayer, quote or something else. You can find us on Facebook by searching Calvary United Church of Christ-Barto.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 22: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this Christ the King Sunday at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Denise Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class beginning at 9:45 a.m. in the social hall. Face masks are required to class.
Guideline: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Nov. 24: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Nov. 25: Handbell rehearsal will be at 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter. Nov. 26: The church office will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 22: Good Shepherd will conclude its series “Building the Kingdom” as we continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Inspirational Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: Worship Celebration with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Please visit our website for guidelines. Reservations are required in order to maintain safety. Please register by calling 610-369-1024 or on our website (stjohnsboyertown.org). Worship will be live streamed on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) at 9:30 and will then be posted later in the day for viewing.
Free meals: served on Saturday evenings from 5 to 6:30 p.m. as a drive through pick up. No registration necessary.
For updates and details: check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Nov. 22: worship is 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 is the Reign of Christ Sunday, and the gospel for the day is Matthew 25: 31-46. In this gospel, we are told about the coming of the Son of Man and the separation of sheep and goats. Holy Communion will be celebrated, in one kind only. Worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Find us on Facebook or go to www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays.
Guidelines for in-person worship: enter through the two main center doors, and follow the ushers, as they will lead you to your seat. Masks and physical distancing are required. Should you not have a mask, we have some available.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: closed Nov. 25, so that all may enjoy a day of thanks on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Nov. 22: continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: while we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15 a.m. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Angel Tree: Trinity is once again participating in the Angel Tree. You do not need to wrap the gift. Wrapping Paper/Gift Bags can be left with the gift and please leave the tag with the gift also. Thank you for your participation in this very important project. Drop off your gift by Dec. 13.
Poinsettias: Orders can be placed for Christmas Eve Poinsettias. Price is $8.75 (Single-branched 6½” pot, 5 blooms +). Order envelopes are available in the Narthex. Please list your name, info and specify color (Pink, Red or White). Order envelopes can be placed in offering plate or sent to the church office. Order deadline is Dec. 13.
Candy Sale: Trinity is selling raisin and peanut in milk chocolate clusters for $10 per pound.
Trinity Newsletter: available in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. Donate used cleats, balls, pads, guards to In Ian’s Boots to be distributed to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Iset. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Sponsor Altar Flowers: $28.50 for one vase and $57 for 2 vases. When sponsoring flowers, use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, let Mary Snyder or the church office know. You may also sponsor the bulletins for $15 per week, this helps offset the cost of printing them.