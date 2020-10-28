Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 8: Good Shepherd will continue its series “Building the Kingdom” as we continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Annual Holiday Bazaar, Bake Sale, Indoor Flea Market and Basket Raffle: Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calvary UCC, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Calvaryuccbarto.com, 610-652-5023
Worship Calendar: Visitors are always welcome!
Nov. 8: worship at Calvary UCC, Barto, with worship leader Rev. Elmer Reinhold.
Nov. 15: worship at Pennsburg UCC, Pennsburg, with worship leader Rev. Martha Kriebel.
Nov. 22: worship at Calvary UCC, Barto, with worship leader Rev. Elmer Reinhold.
Nov. 29: First Sunday of Advent worship service with Holy Communion at Pennsburg UCC, Pennsburg, worship leader Rev. Jane Kropa.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Announcement: Congratulations and God’s blessings upon the Marriage of Gene and Karen (Yerger) Mutter, who were married at Trinity on Oct. 21.
Worship: we are continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve, 610-369-1281. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office. The Trinity Newsletter is now in a closed container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway, please take one.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.). If you need a shoe box or have any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Please include the “How to Pack A Shoebox” Insert along with a check for $9, filled boxes must be returned to church by Nov. 15.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment including used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
Need a ride: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. Our hearts and doors are open, and our prayers abound. Find us on our Facebook page or at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays.
Guideline: For those worshipping with us, please enter through the two main center doors, and follow the ushers, as they will lead you to your seat. Masks and physical distancing are required. Should you not have a mask, we have some available.
Nov. 8: the 23rd Sunday after Pentecost, and the gospel for the day is Matthew 25: 1-13. In this gospel, we remember to “Keep awake therefore, for you know neither the day nor the hour.” Holy Communion will be celebrated, in one kind only.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m., as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.” On Nov. 11, go to stlukegilbertsville.org for the Veterans Day worship.
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m.. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m.. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: Worship Celebration with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Please visit our website for guidelines. Reservations are required in order to maintain safety. Register by calling 610-369-1024 or at stjohnsboyertown.org. Worship will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) at 9:30 and will then be posted later in the day for viewing. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 8: we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this 23rd Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister; Kathy Watts.
After service: Immediately following the service, there will be a Congregational Meeting to approve the 2021 Budget as well as those to serve on Church Council. The Confirmation Class will sit in on the meeting. As time allows, the Confirmation class will then have a shortened class following the meeting in the social hall. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Nov. 10: beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the social hall, those who would like to tie quilts are invited to join us. Please wear a mask. Then at 11:30 a.m., the Ladies will remain in the social hall for the Ladies Lunch. All ladies attending the Ladies Lunch in the social hall, please contact Sue Hoffman with your lunch order from Main Street Pub by Nov. 9. December Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the office on Nov. 10 as well. At 6:30 p.m., the Worship and Music committee will meet in the Welcome Center.
Nov. 11: The office will be closed on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The answering machine and mail will be checked daily. Handbell rehearsal will begin on at 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter.