St. John Hill UCC, Boyertown
Annual Turkey Supper: 2 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 7 at St. John Hill UCC Picnic Grove, 620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown. Drive-thru take out. Purchase tickets pre-order until sold out by calling 610-367-8114. Limited walk-up tickets available the day of the supper. All tickets $12. Take out orders only (no indoor dining). Dinner includes turkey with gravy, potato filling, "Hill Church" butter beans, corn, applesauce, chow chow, roll and butter. www.stjohnhillucc.org
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: an 8 a.m. brief parking lot worship service will be held. At 9:30 a.m. our recorded worship service will be shown in the sanctuary for those unable to view our services online. This is limited to 25 attendees. Holy Communion will be offered at both services. Worship and messages will continue to air on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and Facebook page (St. John’s Lutheran Church of Boyertown). For updates and further details, visit stjohnsboyertown.org or call 610-369-1024. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Oct. 18: we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this the 20th Sunday after Pentecost at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Sue Sosnin, who will be supplying on this Sunday, will lead the congregation in the worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service are: Lector/Assistant Minister; Terry Flicker. During the worship service, we will bless the quilts that have been made by members of the congregation. Confirmation Class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. in the social hall, so that social distancing can occur.
Guidelines: Face masks are required to class. Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Oct. 20: Endowment Committee will meet at 70 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Oct. 18 to 25: If you have a pastoral emergency from Sunday, Oct. 18 through Oct. 25, call the church office at 610-845-2583 to obtain the number Pr. Mary Ann Siefke who is covering for Pr. Ann Baly.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion. Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream.
Oct. 18: is the 20th Sunday after Pentecost, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson from Matthew 22: 15-22. This is a lesson on giving to the emperor and to God. “Give therefore to the emperor the things that are the emperor’s, and to God the things that are God’s.” We will celebrate Holy Communion, with all participants bringing their own communion elements (ie., bread, crackers, wine, juice, etc.) as this is the safest way to celebrate communion at this time.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 9 a.m. to noon for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month shoppers are welcome 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In-house worship service: 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Continuing to livestream service at 10:30 a.m., we can only accommodate 25. If you wish to worship in-house, call the church office and make a reservation. Place offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281. The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Trinity’s Sunday School has resumed: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Candy Sale: Trinity made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past Spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell for $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut ($12 per pound) and cashew clusters ($15 per pound) in dark or milk chocolate. See Waynette Shafer to place your order.
Fall Craft Show: Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For annual Book Sale, drop off donations anytime. Lunch will be available for takeout. We can only accommodate 25 visitors at a time. Volunteers are needed for setting up and taking down and helping with the book sale. Poster and lawn signs are available in the Parish Hall, sign the sheet if you take one to display. Any questions, see Cathy Yoder.
Youth and Families Annual Pizza and Pumpkin Night: Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. We have fun and look forward to the parade of pumpkins. Let Jenn MacDonald know as soon as possible so we can get a count. This will be in lieu of confirmation class.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) If you need a shoe box or have any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Please include the “How to Pack A Shoebox” Insert along with a check for $9, filled boxes must be returned to church by Nov. 15. Thank you for your support!
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon in church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment of used cleats, balls, pads, guards to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up at the old store.
Need a ride: Congregation members volunteer as drivers. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 18: Good Shepherd will continue its series “Questions and Answers” as we continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing: please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.