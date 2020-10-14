Times Church News Oct. 22
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Worship: in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve, 610-369-1281. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office. The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, Sunday School will be 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Youth and Families Annual Pizza and Pumpkin Night: Oct. 25 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. We have fun and look forward to the parade of pumpkins. If interested, let Jenn MacDonald know as soon as possible so we can get a count. This will be in lieu of confirmation class.
Candy Sale: Trinity Lutheran Church has made arrangements with Peppermint Stick, Boyertown, to dip and box the Easter Eggs from this past Spring that was never finished. There is homemade peanut butter, coconut crème, and butter crème eggs dipped in milk chocolate and is in the store to sell. The price is $12 per pound. Proceeds to be shared by Trinity and Peppermint. Also, Trinity is selling raisin, peanut, and cashew clusters in dark or milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters will be $12 per pound. The cashews will be $15 per pound. The clusters are now available. See Waynette Shafer, to place your order.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) If you need a shoe box or have any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Include the “How to Pack A Shoebox” Insert along with a check for $9, filled boxes must be returned to church by Nov. 15. Thank you for your support!
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 coupons available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment including used cleats, balls, pads, guards, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: held on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. For $5 each, there is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Iset. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Need a ride: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments and such for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Trunk or Treat: Oct. 25 from 1:30 to 3 p.m., rain or shine, Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Route 100, Barto. Wear a costume for fun, candy and a pumpkin patch.
Oct. 25: worship at Calvary UCC and Facebook live, 9:30 a.m., worship leader is Rev. Daniel Moser.
Nov. 1: worship at Pennsburg UCC and Facebook live, 9:30 a.m., worship leader is Rev. Martha Kriebel.
Nov. 8: worship at Calvary UCC and Facebook live, 9:30 a.m., worship leader is Rev. Elmer Reinhold.
Nov. 15: worship at Pennsburg UCC and Facebook live, 9:30 a.m., worship leader is Rev Martha Kriebel.
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
611 Swamp Creek Road, Bechtelsville
Community Meal: 3rd Saturday of each month at noon in Fellowship Hall, Oct. 17, Nov. 21, Dec. 19.
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
3206 Big Rd, Zieglerville
Community Meals: Thursdays 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17.
Huff's Union Church, Hereford Township
Huff’s Church returns to worship in the sanctuary. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday morning. Masks and social distancing will be required at all times. Online services will continue on the Huff's Union Church Facebook page and at www.huffschurch.com.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. You will see that we are now worshipping outdoors, in our parking lot, as well as in lawn chairs around our pavilion. Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound. Find us on our Facebook page and at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Should you need to contact us at St. Luke, call 610-367-9738. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Should weather be inclement, we will not meet outdoors, but only via livestream. This is our final Sunday to worship in the pavilion, as we return to the sanctuary for worship Nov. 1.
Oct. 25: Reformation Sunday we will celebrate the affirmation of baptism, and remember Martin Luther and his 95 theses. Holy Communion will be celebrated, with all participants bringing their own communion elements (ie., bread, crackers, wine, juice, etc.) as this is the safest way to celebrate communion at this time. At St. Luke, the gospel lesson is from John 8:31-36. In this gospel, we hear the words of Jesus: "If you hold to my teaching, you are really my disciples. 32”Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15 p.m. as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m. Note times have changed. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated!
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Oct. 25: Good Shepherd will conclude its series “Questions and Answers” as we continue to worship online. Find at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Oct. 25: worship with us, now that we are able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this Reformation Sunday at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Sue Sosnin, who will be supplying on this Sunday, will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon. Worship Assistants at the 9 a.m. service are Lector/Assistant Minister Nancy Fioriglio. Confirmation Class will be held from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. in the social hall, so that social distancing can occur. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Church Council: monthly meeting will be Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.