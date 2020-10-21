Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 1: Good Shepherd will begin its series “Building the Kingdom” as we continue to worship on-line. Our services can be found on-line at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
Website messages: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
Worship: continuing with in-house worship service, 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281. The Church Office Door has a Mail Slot, if you wish to drop off your offering envelope or other mail, after church office hours, you may do so.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15-10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Candy Sale: Trinity is selling raisin and peanut in milk chocolate. The raisin and peanut clusters will be $10 per pound.
Operation Christmas Child: collecting “filled shoe boxes” for children, as a Christmas Project. Gift suggestions include school supplies, small toys, hygiene items, other items (t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, etc.) If you need a shoe box or have any questions, see Kathy Kuser. Include the “How to Pack A Shoebox” insert along with a check for $9. Filled boxes must be returned to church by Nov. 15. Thank you for your support!
Used Book Sale, Blankets and Wreaths: still available from the Craft Show for you to purchase on the table in the back of the Parish Hall until Nov. 1. Also, if you took a Lawn Sign to display, please return it to church.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: available to purchase for $4 per coupon in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment such as used cleats, balls, pads, guards to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitt. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Need a ride: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Nov. 1: now able to worship together but still maintaining social distancing, on this All Saints’ Sunday at our worship service beginning at 9 a.m. Pr. Ann Baly will lead the congregation in a Holy Communion worship service and present the sermon. We will honor our “saints” that have passed away since last All Saint’s Day. We will lift up our deceased members Judith Crehen-Greenwalt, Richard Gehman, Doug Vogt, and Russel Kolb as well as all those others close to our hearts with the reading of their names and tolling of bells. Worship Assistant at the 9 a.m. service is Lector/Assistant Minister Diane Houck. Confirmation Class will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with an activity to be announced while maintaining social distancing. Face masks are required to class.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Nov. 2: Property will have their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Nov. 3: 7 p.m., Mercy Ministry committee will meet in the Welcome Center.
Nov. 4: Handbell rehearsal will begin at 6:30 p.m. using the guidelines that were in the October newsletter.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Nov. 1: returning to in-person worship in the sanctuary with one service of Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m. Please visit our website for guidelines. Reservations are required in order to maintain safety. Please register by calling 610-369-1024 or on our website stjohnsboyertown.org. Worship will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) at 9:30 and will then be posted later in the day for viewing. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Nov. 1: remember to turn your clocks BACK one hour on Saturday evening, before going to bed. We invite you to join our worship at 9:30 a.m. On this Sunday, and more to come, we invite you to worship with us via livestream video from St. Luke. We look forward to Sunday’s All Saints Day as our first day to re-enter to worship in the sanctuary. Our hearts are open, and our prayers abound. You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. You can look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will continue at 9:30 on Sundays. Call 610-367-9738.
Guidelines: For those worshipping with us, please enter through the two main center doors, and follow the ushers, as they will lead you to your seat. Masks and physical distancing are required. Should you not have a mask, we have some available.
Sunday: is the All Saints Day, and, at St. Luke, the gospel lesson is from Matthew 5:1-12. In this gospel, we remember that we are called to remember all who have died in Christ and whose baptism is complete. Holy Communion will be celebrated, in one kind only.
Wednesdays: join us at 7:15, as we share in “Silence, Simplicity, and Prayer.”
Community Clothing Rack: On the first Wednesday of the month, the Clothing Rack will be open 1 to 4 p.m. for donations. The 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Wednesdays of the month, shoppers are welcome 1 to 4 p.m..Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use. Should there be few clients at the CCR, it may not stay open until noon. If the county should return to the yellow or red phase, the Clothing Rack will need to close. Your cooperation is appreciated.