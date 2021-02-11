St. Luke's Lutheran Church
3206 Big Road, Zeiglerville
Feb. 21: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and the 9:30 a.m. Praise services at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk. All are welcome.
Guidelines: We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. Our Community Dinner will not be offered until further notice. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Feb. 21: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. We begin our Lenten Sermon Series Lessons from Exile. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
Website: While we are in the process of social distancing, please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Feb. 21: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Feb. 17: join us as we begin our Lenten journey with Ash Wednesday Communion Worship at 7 p.m.
Holden Evening Prayer Wednesdays: Due to the pandemic, we will not be having Lenten Soup suppers at this time. Holden Evening Prayer will be on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. through Lent beginning on Feb. 24.
First communion classes: begin Feb. 24 at 6:15 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday evening during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Please let Pastor Zaiser know if you are interested.
March 20: Take Out Only Roast Beef Event menu consists of roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies The price per dinner will be $5. We STRONGLY recommend you purchase your tickets early. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Sponsor Altar Flowers: $28.50 for one vase and $57 for 2 vases, contact Mary Snyder. When sponsoring flowers, use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, let Mary Snyder or the church office know. Sponsor bulletins for $15 per week, this helps offset the cost of printing them.
PJ Project: We are continuing to collect gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female would be appreciated. Bring your donation to the box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Contact Pastor Zaiser if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Midweek Lent Services: live streaming Feb. 24, March 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30, a.m. every Sunday. Note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti! You’ll be glad you did!
Feb. 21: is the first Sunday in Lent. The sermon text for the day is Genesis 9:8-17, about Noah, and the rainbow, sign of God’s covenant. God said to Noah, “This is the sign of the covenant that I have established between me and all flesh that is on the earth.”
Wednesday: midweek service in Lent. Join us at 7 p.m. on stlukegilbertsville.org.
Community Clothing Rack: open Feb. 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Feb. 21: worship on The First Sunday in Lent at 9 a.m. The Pastor leading the worship will be determined by the outcome from the Congregational Meeting that was held on Feb. 14. Please check our website for more information. The member ministering as Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister is Denise Hoffman.
Meeting: Immediately following the worship service there will be a Congregational Meeting to approve the 2020 Annual Reports as well as vote on the two Council positions that are open and elect a youth to serve on Council beginning in April.
Confirmation class: will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.