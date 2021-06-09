St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
June 20: returned to worship in our sanctuary. Sunday is the fourth Sunday of Pentecost. We will continue to take precautions. Should you not feel ready to return to indoor worship, listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held. The sermon text for the day is Mark 4:35-41. This is the story of Christ Calming the Sea. He said to them, “Why are you afraid? Have you still no faith?” 41And they were filled with great awe and said to one another, “Who then is this, that even the wind and the sea obey him?” Communion will be celebrated.
Community Clothing Rack: open June 23 for shopping and open for donations 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto, PA 19504
610-845-2583 christluthchurch@windstream.net
June 20: worship on this the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Nancy Fioriglio.
Those attending worship: must wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 3 - 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to is not being observed at this time. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
June 22: Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Pastor Matt’s office hours: Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
June 20: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. Connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
June 20: The Rev. Christie Orr will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Praise Service in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
Required: all church service attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Summer Worship Schedule: continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 9 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office. There will be no Sunday School during June, July and August, will resume in September.
Camp Noah 2021: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St., Oley. Breakfast served 8:30 to 9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: in a container in parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagies: not be sold during June, July and August. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
Puzzles Galore: assortment of puzzles will be on the coat rack in the Parish Hall for you to borrow. Feel free to take home and enjoy.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donations in box in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office.
In Ian’s Boots: accepting used sporting equipment, used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots, to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.