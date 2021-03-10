Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
Worship: Rev. Meagan McLeod returns as the Supply Pastor at both Calvary UCC and Pennsburg UCC, March 21 (Pennsburg), March 28 (Calvary), and Easter Sunday (Pennsburg) All Worship services will begin at 9:30 a.m. As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
March 21: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. We will continue our Lenten Sermon Series Lessons from Exile. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Midweek Lent service: livestreaming March 24 at 7 p.m. on YouTube.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
March 21: Christ Lutheran Church will worship on the Fifth Sunday of Lent at 9 a.m. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in worship and present the sermon for the morning. Diane Houck will be the guest musician playing on the piano for this Sunday. On this Sunday, National Quilt Day, the quilts that were made by members of the congregation will be blessed during the service. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. in the social hall with masks on and social distancing.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
March 23: The Church Council will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
March 24: A mid-week Lent service, led by Pr. Matt Finney, will be available to view on the church’s Facebook page at 6 p.m.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org. Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti!
March 21: is the fifth Sunday in Lent. The sermon text for the day is Jeremiah 31:31-34. It is about a new covenant, written on the heart. “I will put my law within them, and I will write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.”
Wednesday: will be our fifth midweek service in Lent. Join us at 7 p.m. on stlukegilbertsville.org.
Community Clothing Rack: open on March 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
In-house worship: one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements will be posted on Channel 69, WFMZ.com and www.trinitybech.com.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Wednesdays: Due to the pandemic, we will not be having Lenten Soup suppers at this time. Holden Evening Prayer has begun and will continue through Lent on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
First communion classes: continue each Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Please let Pastor Zaiser know if interested.
Take-Out Only Roast Beef Event on March 20: roast beef, au jus, potato filling, and pepper cabbage and a roll a suitable size to make a sandwich. The dessert included will be cookies. $5 per dinner. Purchase tickets early. To order, call church office/secretary. Pick up 1 to 5 p.m.
TLC Stitchers: meet on Thursday at 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone can join our little group. We do all kinds of stitchery. We have several kits if anyone is interested in doing a project here or at home. Any questions see Ruth Weise.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA HOAGIE COUPONS: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
PJ Project: We are continuing to collect gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female would be appreciated. Please bring your donation to the box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment: If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Need a ride?: volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Cal Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.