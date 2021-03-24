Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
April 4: celebrating Easter Sunday Worship online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. Connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study. Check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
April 1: Maundy Thursday Congregational members invited to St. Luke to help fill bags as a congregation wide service project. The service will begin at 7 p.m., and be livestreamed. The sermon text is John 13:1-17 and 31b-35. This is the text about the service of Christ – footwashing and meal. I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another.
April 2: Good Friday service at 7 p.m. Join us at stlukegilbertsville.org and listen as members read the Passion According to John, via Zoom.
April 4: we celebrate Resurrection Sunday! The sermon text for the day is Mark 16:1-8. Here we learn that the resurrection of Jesus is announced, and the response is one of terror and amazement. The worship service will be livestreamed, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Community Clothing Rack: open April 7 for clothing donations. Open for shopping April 14. Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also available later in the day for viewing.
Holy Week services: livestreamed on YouTube, including Maundy Thursday April 1 at 7 p.m., Good Friday April 2 at 7 p.m. and Easter Vigil April 3 at 7 p.m. Easter Day, April 4 join us in the parking lot for a sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. and an online livestream service at 9:30 a.m.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. John-Hill Church
620 Hill Church Road, Boyertown
Annual Hill Church Ham Supper: May 15, Drive-thru take out 2 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. Tickets sold via pre-order until May 1 or until sold out. Call 610-367-8114 to purchase tickets. Take out only. Limited walk-up tickets available day of supper (unless sold out). All tickets $12.50 (tickets purchased via credit card $13). Meal includes ham, potato filling, gravy, Hill Church Butter Beans, corn, green beans, applesauce, pepper cabbage, roll and butter, ice cream. www.stjohnhillucc.org
Calvary United Church of Christ
1231 Route 100, Barto
April 4: As we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, Easter Sunday, join us for worship, and Holy Communion held at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main St., Pennsburg) at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod leading worship. McLeod returns as the Supply Pastor at both Calvary UCC and Pennsburg UCC, April 11 (Calvary), April 18 (Pennsburg),April 25 (Calvary). All Worship services will begin at 9:30 a.m. All welcome at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC.
April 24: 8 to 11 a.m., Calvary hosts its Annual Spring Outdoor Flea Market, Bake Sale, Craft Show and Basket Raffle. Vendor registration at www.CalvaryUccBarto.com. Event is rain or shine.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
April 4: Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in a worship service of Holy Communion and present the sermon at 9 a.m. Acolyte/lector/assisting minister will be Kathy Watts.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
April 5: church office will be closed in observance of the Easter holiday.
April 7: the Quilt tying members and friends will gather at 9:30 a.m. in the social hall, to maintain social distancing while wearing masks, to tie quilts. The Lutheran Ladies Lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the social hall. Food will be ordered from Alfredo’s, Bally. Contact Sue Hoffman with your food order by April 6.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Services this week: Maundy Thursday 7 p.m., Good Friday 7 p.m. and Saturday Easter Vigil at 7 p.m. Easter Worship is at 7 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. All services will be live-streamed via Facebook. April 4 in-house worship service is at 10:30 a.m. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class resumes April 11.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone can join for all kinds of stitchery. Several kits are on display in the Parish Hall if interested in doing a project here or at home. Free to pick one up. Any questions see Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway. To have it mailed, call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A portion of the purchase price goes to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. Also, In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults. All sizes male/female appreciated. Place donations in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Volunteers provide transportation: to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.