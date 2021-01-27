St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Visit www.stlukegilbertsville.org. For a special treat, go to stlukegilbertsville.org Click on the “More” tab, scroll down to “St. Luke Scrapbook.” Watch our special video, produced by our own Joe Vendetti. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30, a.m. every Sunday. Please note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice.
Feb. 7: for the fifth Sunday in Epiphany, the sermon text for the day is Mark1:29-39, about the healing of Peter’s mother-in-law. In this text we read “Let us go on to the neighboring towns, so that I may proclaim the message there also; for that is what I came out to do.”
Community Clothing Rack: open Feb. 10, 17, and 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru Take-out Meal: every Saturday evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main Street, Bechtelsville
Worship: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, please contact the church office.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has been suspended, but we hope to resume later in the spring.
Miller-Keystone Blood Drive: Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph's Hill Lutheran Church.
First communion classes: begin Feb. 24 at 6:15 p.m. and will continue each Wednesday evening during Lent. Any young person 10 years of age or older who has not yet received their first communion is eligible to participate in these classes. Please let Pastor Zaiser know if you are interested.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA HOAGIE COUPONS: available to purchase for $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: The sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Orders will have to be placed on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5.00 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or Cheese—lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. If you are interested to volunteer and to order as a new person, please let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, Online at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Feb. 7: Christ Lutheran Church will worship on the Fifth Sunday after Epiphany at 9 a.m. with supply Pastor, Pr. Arlene Greenwald leading the worship service of Holy Communion and presenting the sermon. The member ministering as Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister is Sue Hoffman. On this Sunday, we will join other churches and other organizations in celebrating Super Bowl Sunday with “Souper” Bowl Sunday! We are collecting non-perishable food donations and monetary donations in soup pots that will be donated to the Pottstown Cluster. Those worshiping can drop off your food donations and monetary donations upon entering the church or as you leave. We thank you in this outreach ministry. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Lutheran Ladies Lunch: those who plan on attending the lunch on Feb. 9, please call Sue Hoffman with your food order from Main Street Pub by Feb. 8.
March Niantic News Newsletter articles: due into the office by Feb. 9.
Feb. 9: At 9:30 a.m. in the social hall, Quilt Tying will be held. Please wear a mask! Then at 11:30, the ladies will remain in the social hall for the Lutheran Ladies Lunch. Later that evening at 7:30 p.m., the Finance committee will meet in the Welcome Center.