St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. for worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown). Starting June 6, in-person worship returns at 9:30. Registration required in advance.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30-5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office and leave a voicemail message.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
May 30: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion and the 10:15 a.m. worship services in the church. All are welcome.
Church service attendees: all required to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road Barto
May 30: worship on this Holy Trinity Sunday at the 9 a.m. Holy Communion worship service. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Sue Hoffman.
Guideline: worship attendees are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times. Enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring a Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
May 31: The church office will be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
June 1: The Mercy Ministry committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Fridays: Pastor Matt’s office hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
May 30: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Better yet, join us in our pavilion for the 9:30 service or feel free to sit in your car in the parking lot, and listen to 91.3FM. Our hearts are open, and prayers abound! Find us on Facebook and visit www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. We will resume in-person worship in the Sanctuary on June 6 at 9:30 a.m. Note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held.
May 30: we will observe The Holy Trinity, as well as have a Litany for Memorial Day. The sermon text will be John 3:1-17. This is the story of God coming to us through water and the spirit. “For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him may not perish but may have eternal life. “Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
Community Clothing Rack: open June 2 for donations 1 to 4 p.m. Open for shopping June 9, 16, and 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Sunday: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. Starting June 6, we will return to our regular summer schedule, worship will be at 9 a.m. only. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class has resumed. Join us in the basement beneath the sanctuary. There will be no Sunday School during the summer.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. to do all kinds of stitchery. Kits displayed in the Parish Hall if interested in doing a project here or at home. Feel free to pick one up. Any questions see Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. Call the church office to have it mailed.
In Ian’s Boots: accepting used sporting equipment - used cleats, balls, pads, guards, gently used shoes and boots. They will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.