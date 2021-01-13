Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 24: Christ Lutheran Church will resume in person worship on the Third Sunday after Epiphany on at 9 a.m. Supply Pastor, Pr. Susan Sosnin will be leading the worship service and presenting the sermon. Those ministering are Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister Sue Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Jan. 26: The Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Calvary UCC
1231 Route 100, Barto
Jan. 23: Calvary UCC will hold a 25 cent Clothing, Handbag, Shoes, and More Sale in Fellowship Hall. Also on the Lower Level, there will be an Indoor Pop-Up Yard Sale. Both events are 8 to 11 a.m.
Jan. 24: as we continue our shared ministry with Pennsburg UCC, join us for worship, held at Pennsburg UCC (775 Main St., Pennsburg) beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Martha Kriebel. Remember, all are welcome and wanted at both Calvary and Pennsburg UCC!
Jan. 31: Calvary UCC (1231 Route 100, Barto) will host worship beginning at 9:30 a.m. with Rev. Meagan McLeod. Rev. Meagan McLeod will be our Supply Pastor for the months of February and March, at both Calvary UCC and Pennsburg UCC.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice.
Jan. 24: is the third Sunday in Epiphany. The sermon text for the day is Jonah 3:1-5, about Repentance at Nineveh. In this text we read “When God saw what they did, how they turned from their evil ways, God changed his mind about the calamity that he had said he would bring upon them; and he did not do it.” Following the service, the Annual Congregation Meeting will be held, via Zoom.
Community Clothing Rack: open on Jan. 27 for “shopping,” and on Feb. 3 for Clothing Drop Off. Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Join us on Facebook! Everyday we will have a post of inspiration! You can find us on Facebook by searching Calvary United Church of Christ-Barto.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: is live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Jan. 24, starting this Sunday we will be returning to one worship service at 10:30 a.m., we will continue to live-stream the service via Facebook. Trinity’s Sunday School with the return of one worship service, we will continue with the time of 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.
Jan. 24: the congregation’s Annual Meeting will be held following the 10:30 worship service. The meeting will be held in the Sanctuary. We will be reviewing the 2020 Annual Report. Because of the pandemic, there are three ways you can attend the meeting; in person, via Zoom or by calling in by phone. Please contact the church office 610-369-1281 and let the pastor know how you will be attending the meeting. Zoom attendees will be sent a link, and call-ins will be given a phone number to call so they can listen in on the meeting. Due to the pandemic there will be no luncheon at this year’s meeting.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now supporting In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment! If you have used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, they will distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: held on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser at 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, at WFMZ.com or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.