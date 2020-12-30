Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 10: Tentatively worship services at Christ Lutheran Church will resume in person on the Baptism of Our Lord at 9 a.m. Please check our website or answering machine to check for updates prior to attending the service. Pr. Susan Sosnin will be leading this Holy Communion worship service and presenting the sermon. Those ministering are Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister Sue Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Jan. 12: The February Niantic News newsletter articles are due into the office by Jan. 12. Later that evening, the Christ Niantic Cemetery Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center. Then at 7:30 p.m., the Finance Committee will meet for their meeting.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday evening from 5 to 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that, based on a recommendation from the bishop of the Southeast PA Synod, all services will be livestreamed only until further notice.
Jan. 10: is the day we remember and celebrate the Baptism of our Lord. We will have a Thanksgiving for Baptism Service. The message for the day focuses on Genesis 1:1-5, where God creates light. “And God saw that the light was good; and God separated the light from the darkness. 5God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And there was evening and there was morning, the first day.”
Community Clothing Rack: closed based on the recommendation of the bishop of the Southeastern PA Synod, due to safety concerns caused by the pandemic. The Clothing Rack will be closed until further notice.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Jan. 10: Good Shepherd will continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While social distancing: please check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Jan. 10: we are continuing with in-house worship service 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. We are also continuing to livestream our service at 10:30 a.m., we have increased our attendance to 50 and you do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
Trinity’s Sunday School: While we continue with two worship services of limited attendance, our Sunday School will be held from 9:15 to 10:15. Once we return to one worship service we will return to our regular time of 9 to 10 a.m.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment (used cleats, balls, pads, guards) to distribute to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: on 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Sponsor Altar Flowers: $28.50 for one vase and $57 for 2 vases, contact Mary Snyder. When sponsoring flowers, use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, let Mary Snyder or the church office know. You may also sponsor the bulletins for $15 per week, this helps offset the cost of printing them.
Need a ride?: volunteers in the congregation provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.