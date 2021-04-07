Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
April 18: worship on this Third Sunday of Easter at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in the service and present the sermon for the morning at both services. Our acolyte/lector/assisting minister for the 9 a.m. service will be Diane Houck. Confirmation will be held at 10 a.m. in the social hall. Please wear a mask to class.
Guidelines: attendees are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: 8 a.m. worship in our parking lot and also at 9:30 a.m. livestreaming worship on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office. Leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
April 18: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion in the church and the 10:15 a.m. Praise service to be held in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome.
Guidelines: We require all church service attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
April 18: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, call the church office, 610-369-1281.
Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. The adult discussion class has resumed. We invite all our friends, old and new to join us in the basement beneath the sanctuary.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays 6:30 to 8 p.m. Anyone can join to do all kinds of stitchery. Several kits are on display in the Parish Hall if interested in doing a project here or at home. Any questions, see Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in church parking lot along the church office walkway. To have it mailed, call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project, available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donate used cleats, balls, pads, guards to In Ian’s Boots to go to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up is at the old store.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male/female. Place in box in the Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Volunteers in the congregation provide transportation: to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 for a ride or to volunteer as a driver.