Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
Jan. 31: Good Shepherd will continue to worship online. Our services can be found online at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us online for worship, prayers, and other resources. You can connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/).
While we are in the process of social distancing: check out our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. You can find information on our website about e-mailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Jan. 31: We are continuing with in-house worship, with one service at 10:30 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Sunday School will remain 9:15-10:15 a.m. Any questions, please contact the church office, 610-369-1281.
In the event of inclement winter weather: news of cancellations or postponements of church activities will be posted on Channel 69, online at WFMZ.com, or log on to the Trinity’s website, www.trinitybech.com.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the church parking lot along the church office walkway for those who are unable to come to church. If you would like a newsletter mailed to you, please call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 per coupon and now we are supporting “In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project. The coupons are available in the church office, Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You save on the cost of the hoagie and a portion of the purchase price comes back to In Ian’s Boots and the PJ Project. In Ian’s Boots is accepting used sporting equipment (used cleats, balls, pads, guards) to distribute it to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: sales will be the 3rd Tuesday of the month. Place orders on the 2nd Tuesday of the month. The price is $5 each. There is ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, let Kitty Isett know. Pick up will be at the old store every month. Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies in the past years.
Sponsor Altar Flowers: $28.50 for one vase and $57.00 for 2 vases, contact Mary Snyder. When sponsoring flowers, use a flower envelope found in the rack in the narthex or clearly mark the envelope “Flowers”. If you sponsored flowers in the past but no longer wish to, contact Mary Snyder, 610-473-8885, or the church office. Sponsor bulletins for $15 per week, this helps offset the cost of printing them.
Need a ride?: We have volunteers in the congregation who are willing to provide transportation to medical appointments, etc., for those who can’t find a ride. Please contact Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901 if you need a ride or would like to volunteer as a driver.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
Jan. 31: Christ Lutheran Church will worship on the Fourth Sunday after Epiphany at 9 a.m. with supply Pastor, Pr. Susan Sosnin leading the worship service and presenting the sermon. The member ministering as Acolyte/Lector/Assisting Minister is Denise Hoffman. Confirmation class will have their class at 10:15 a.m. via Zoom in their homes.
Guidelines: Those attending worship are required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time and please bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
Feb. 1: The Property Committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the welcome center.
Feb. 2: The Mercy Ministry committee will meet at 7 p.m. in the welcome center.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: live streamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown) and also is available later in the day for viewing.
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
Worship: us via livestream from St. Luke. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound!! You’re welcome to find us on our Facebook page. Please look at www.stlukegilbertsville.org. Our livestream worship will be on at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday. Please note that all services will be livestreamed until further notice.
Jan. 31: is the fourth Sunday in Epiphany. The sermon text for the day is Mark1:21-28, about the healing of one with an unclean spirit. In this text we read: “He commands even the unclean spirits, and they obey him.” There will be a service of Healing with the service.
Community Clothing Rack: open on Feb. 3 for Clothing Drop Off, and Feb. 10, 17, and 24 for “shopping.” Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Please note that masks and physical distancing are required. Enter through far door, sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door, again, sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.