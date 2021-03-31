St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
April 11: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 8 a.m. Holy Communion in the church and the 10:15 a.m. worship service to be held in the church. All are welcome.
Guidelines: attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Worship: Sundays in the parking lot at 8 a.m. and livestreaming at 9:30 a.m. on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. For updates and further details, check our website or call the office, leave a voicemail message.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
April 11: worship on this Second Sunday of Easter at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pr. Matthew Finney will lead the congregation in the service and present the sermon for the morning at both services. Our acolyte/lector/assisting minister for the 9 a.m. service will be Sue Hoffman.
Guidelines: attendees must wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet at all times, enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless elevator use is required. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to, and hymn singing is not being observed at this time. Bring your Bible from home if you so choose. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
April 13: May Niantic News Newsletter articles are due into the office. At 7 p.m., the Endowment committee will meet in the Welcome Center.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
April 11: view program of Southeast PA Synod “Joy Complete!” at 9:30 a.m. prepared by our own, Pastor Mary Ann Siefke at stlukegilbertsville.org. Note that all services will be livestreamed on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. until further notice. Our doors may be closed, but our hearts are open, and prayers abound.
Community Clothing Rack: open April 14, 21 and 28 for shopping. Times of operation are 1 to 4 p.m. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
April 11: Good Shepherd will offer worship online. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of Lenten resources including worship, prayers, and study.
While we are in the process of social distancing: check our website daily for inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope there you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs whether you are out of work or an essential worker. Find information on our website about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
April 11: in-house worship at 10:30 a.m. and livestreamed via Facebook. You do not need to call the church office to reserve. Sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office.
Sunday School: 9:15-10:15 a.m. for all youth. The adult discussion class resumes classes April 11. Held in the basement beneath the sanctuary.
TLC Stitchers: Thursdays 6:30 - 8 p.m. Anyone can join to do all kinds of stitchery. Several kits are on display in the Parish Hall, do a project here or at home. Feel free to pick one up. Any questions see Ruth Weiser.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in church parking lot along the church office walkway. To have it mailed, call the church office.
WAWA Hoagie Coupons: $4 each, supports In Ian’s Boots & the PJ Project, available in church office, Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Scout Troop 511 Hoagie Sales: 3rd Tuesday of the month. Order on the 2nd Tuesday. $5 each for ham, turkey, Italian or cheese with lettuce, onion, tomato, sides hot peppers or sweet peppers, Italian or mayo packets. To volunteer and to order as a new person, see Kitty Isett. Pick up will be at the old store every month.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male/female. Place in box in Narthex. Any questions, see Kathy Kuser.
Volunteers provide rides: call Pastor Zaiser 610-322-0901.