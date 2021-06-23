Good Shepherd UCC
35 W. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown
July 4: Good Shepherd will offer worship at 9 a.m. in our Sanctuary. Services are streamed online and a recording is available afterwards. Our services and other resources can be found at www.gsuccboyertown.org. We invite everyone to connect with us on our website or like us on Facebook (facebook.com/GoodShepherdUCCBoyertown/) for a variety of resources including worship and prayers.
Check website regularly: for latest safety protocols and church information as well as inspirational messages from Pastor Matthew Hoover and Pastor Kimberly Berenotto. We hope that here you may find peace in the midst of anxiety and a community that will pray for you and your needs. Find information about emailing our pastors with your prayer requests or any other requests.
Kissinger’s Church
715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing
July 11: 10:15 a.m. The group Re-Creation will appear during the worship service. This dynamic group tours the country performing for veterans and in other venues.
St. Luke Lutheran Church
35 Wilson Ave., Gilbertsville
July 4: worship in the sanctuary on the sixth Sunday of Pentecost at 9:30 a.m. We continue to take precautions. Communion is celebrated every Sunday. The sermon text for the day is Mark 6:1-13. This is the story of Christ sending the twelve to preach and heal. “He called the twelve and began to send them out two by two, and gave them authority over the unclean spirits.”
If not ready to return to indoor worship: listen on 91.3FM, or watch as we livestream at stlukegilbertsville.org. All services will be livestreamed until further notice, no matter where the service is held.
Community Clothing Rack: open for donations July 7 and open July 14 for shopping from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks and physical distancing required. Enter through far door - sanitize hands. Four clients will enter with a 20 minute shopping time limit. Exit through hall door - again - sanitizing hands. Restrooms will not be available for client use.
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
Route 73 and Neiffer Road, Obelisk
July 4: The Rev. Christian McMullan will conduct the 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion Service in the church. All are welcome.
Requirements: all church service attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. We will not be singing as we are accustomed to. Please do not attend services if you feel sick. Weekly services are also offered online via the St. Luke’s Obelisk YouTube Channel. It is our hope and prayer that everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 N. Reading Ave., Boyertown
Sundays: open for in-person worship at 9:30 a.m. Registration required in advance on our website or by calling the office. Livestreamed worship continues on YouTube (St. John’s ELC Boyertown).
Free Drive-Thru Take-Out Meal: every Saturday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No registration necessary. Check our website for new learning opportunities offered throughout the summer. For updates and further details, please check our website or call the office. Please leave a voicemail message in the event of an emergency and a staff member will return your call.
Christ Lutheran Church
222 Niantic Road, Barto
July 4: worship on this the Sixth Sunday after Pentecost at the 9 a.m. worship service. Pastor Matthew Finney will be leading the Holy Communion worship service and preaching the sermon. Our assistant for the 9 a.m. service will be Sue Hoffman.
Those attending worship: required to wear a mask, maintain social distance of at least 3 - 6 feet at all times. Enter the church through the side door on the Congo-Niantic Road side, and exit through the front doors, unless you require the use of the elevator. Sharing of the peace, as we are accustomed to is not being observed at this time. If you do not feel comfortable attending church, your health is compromised or you feel sick, it is okay to stay home.
July 5: office will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
July 6: Worship & Music Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Welcome Center.
Fridays: Pastor Matt’s office hours are Fridays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
1749 S. Main St., Bechtelsville
Trinity’s Church Council voted to relax COVID restrictions effective immediately as follows: First, members and visitors are still requested to sign in for worship services. Masks and social distancing are optional. This means that you may sit anywhere in the sanctuary. Chairs will remain set up in the narthex for anyone who still wishes to socially distance. Also, as stated, masks are optional. We ask that everyone be respectful of others and their choices.
Summer Worship Schedule: 9 a.m. We will continue to livestream our service via Facebook. Please sign the Worship Attendance Sheet when entering the Narthex. Please place your offering envelope in the plate in the Narthex. Any questions, contact the church office. No Sunday School during June, July and August.
Vacation Bible School: July 26 to 30, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., for children ages 4 through fifth grade.
Camp Noah: Aug. 2 to 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Oley Fairgrounds, 26 Jefferson St. Breakfast served 8:30 to 9 a.m. A unique educational experience nurturing skills for life. Along with games, crafts and stories, food will be provided, in a COVID-safe, outdoor setting with professional leaders. For children who have completed K-5th grades. Campers attend free. All food, materials, t-shirt included. Register at app.campdoc.com/register/campnoah.
Trinity Newsletter: is in a container in the parking lot along the church office walkway for those unable attend church. To have it mailed, call the church office.
Scout Troop 511 hoagies: not sold during July & August, will resume in September. A Special Thank you to those who have ordered hoagies.
Puzzles Galore: an assortment of puzzles are on the coat rack in the Parish Hall for you to borrow. Feel free to take home and enjoy.
PJ Project: donate gently used or new pajamas or sweatpants for children and adults, all sizes male and female. Place donations in box in the Narthex.
Donated used sporting equipment to In Ian’s Boots: used cleats, balls, pads, guards, whatever, gently used shoes and boots will distributed to needy children and youth development programs both here and around the world.